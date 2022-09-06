Ana de Armas arrives in Venice accompanied by her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis

Since last week all eyes have been on Venice, where its prestigious film Festival. A very special appointment in which it will be presented for the first time the movie Blondein which Anne of Arms brings to life the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

The Cuban actress is one of the great protagonists of this edition of the festival and her arrival has caused a real furor. She accompanied by her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis, de Armas arrived in the Italian city dressed in a white jumpsuit, black loafers and sunglasses. A look ideal to travel and that at the same time is the most flattering as it has shown when arriving in Venice. A style that will undoubtedly be replicated this season as it seems comfortable as well as sophisticated.

Together with the vice president of Tinder, Ana de Armas starred in some beautiful photographs that the paparazzi captured of them in an accomplice and smiling attitude while traveling on one of the city’s boats.

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival It is very important for the protagonist of deep water, since the Netflix film will premiere on the 8th, although we still do not know if her boyfriend will accompany her on the red carpet. If so, it will be her first official pose as a couple and, without a doubt, the occasion could not be better.

The relationship between the actress and the businessman came to light in June of last year. They started dating after she ended her affair with Ben Affleck, who is now happily married to Jennifer Lopez.

Blonde It is one of the most anticipated films of the season, so the presence of Ana de Armas at the festival generates a lot of expectation. This role is expected to consecrate her in Hollywood and everything indicates that she will be like that. Although the film will premiere this week at the festival, it will not be available on the series and movie platform until September 28.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.