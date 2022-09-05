Ana de Armas arrives in Venice with her new boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis

Little by little, Ana de Armas has managed to gain a foothold in the world of Hollywood. The Cuban became famous in Spain with one of the main roles in The intership and is becoming one of the most recognized international profiles.

Proof of this is that its arrival at the Venice Film Festival has been one of the most anticipated. And more so when she has appeared with his new partner, Paul Boukadakis, an American businessman, vice president of the Tinder company.

Ana and Paul have arrived in Venice GTRES

The actress has traveled to Italy for the presentation of the film Blonde, where she plays Marilyn Monroe. It is one of the most anticipated feature films this year and has received the attention it deserves. She has been received as a true star with her partner.

This same Monday he will parade on the red carpet of the festival, what is not yet known is if he will do it with his partner or he will access the venue through the path of the guests. Either way, it doesn’t seem to be an indication of how happy they are.

The couple has been received at the film festival GTRES

The two have been seen smiling and full of joy. In addition to holding hands, they have shown a very affectionate attitude towards each other and have left moments full of complicity looks.

New love

Paul Boukadakis, successful businessman

Ana de Armas’s career has not only been relevant professionally, it has also had a sentimental interest. Not long ago she had a relationship with Ben Affleck, who just married Jennifer Lopez. And now her courtship with Paul has been news in the press around the world.

Apparently, a mutual friend introduced them in 2020, but due to the pandemic their relationship was little by little. The first time they were seen together was in 2021, although it was not until this year that they made their romance official. Despite this, they lead a fairly intimate life, since the actress assures that her relationship with Affleck ended due to media pressure.

Paul Boukadakis is the new boyfriend of Ana de Armas Other sources

Boukadakis was born in 1984 and, although he began his career linked to the world of cinema and music, he ended up founding his first company at the age of 26. On Air Streaminga platform to watch video and listen to streaming music.

He dedicated himself to undertaking different technological projects until he caught the attention of Tinder managers and they signed him as vice president of special initiatives. Under this company he has created ideas like Swipe Night, where you can meet people through an interactive series.

With Ana de Armas he shares a passion for cinema. He has been a producer of several films and short films, Dinner with Raphael either To Fuchsia Elephant, have been some of his projects. In addition, he has been an actor on some occasions, although at the moment for him it is just a hobby and something that now unites him with his partner.