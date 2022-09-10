Ana de Armas assured that she lived a paranormal experience when filming the Marilyn Monroe movie

Ana de Armas personifies Marilyn (Photo Instagram @ana_d_armas)

At 34 years old, Ana de Armas became a renowned actress with the various roles he played. However, it is her leading role in Blondethe biographical film about Marilyn Monroe, the one that led her to a standing ovation at the Venice International Festival. This paper means for the Cuban a big hinge in your lifeso much so that he indicated that he lived paranormal experiences by putting himself in the shoes of the woman who knew how to become a pop icon.

Marilyn Monroe knew how to mark a before and after in the artistic world, being considered a hypnotic woman. Her legacy of natural beauty still lives on and her name became a legend. His early death at the age of 36 contributed to the construction of the myth. Books, anecdotes and audiovisual productions have her as the protagonist. And now a movie will expose the behind the scenes of the great fame and popularity he experienced.

Ana de Armas is the protagonist of the film and the first images of her in the role caused pleasant surprises in the public, who waited for the September 28 to be able to see the film that will be released on Netflix. The Cuban actress made a resounding change in her image to achieve the image almost identical to Marilyn, with her distinctive blonde hair. However, she now surprises again by revealing her paranormal experience at the time of shooting the film.

Before the press in Venice, the actress was honest about how the shooting of the film was, for which she had to make a special preparation to convey the essence of Marilyn. “I really think she was very close to us. She was with us”, he told Reuters. Afterwards, she was more specific about this aspect: “I think I was happy. He would also sometimes throw things off the wall and get angry if he didn’t like something.”. These were words that surprised everyone, as he hinted at a paranormal presence during filming.

Ana de Armas spoke about the filming of the film

Despite the experience sounding somewhat laughable, the actress assured that she was not the only witness to these episodes. “This may sound very mystical, but it is true. We all feel it”assured Ana de Armas, who started shooting the project on August 4, 2021, the 59th anniversary of Marilyn’s death.

Marilyn died at the age of 36 and, to this day, is a cultural icon

The revealed details make up a mantle of spirituality that revolves around the film. The work carried out by the entire team was appreciated in the first screening at the important festival in which for 11 minutes he had a standing ovation. It is one of the most important works for the young actress, who has already become an emblem of international cinema with her great talent and professionalism.