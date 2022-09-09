Ana de Armas assured that the ghost of Marilyn Monroe was present on the set of Blonde: the evidence

With paranormal events, the ghost of Marilyn Monroe was felt during the filming of the film Blonde (Blonde) which premieres in Argentina on September 28. Anne of Armsthe Cuban actress who “resurrects” the author of the happy birthday most remembered, recounted the situations he experienced while shooting the film.

“I think she was happy. But also he knocked things off the wall and others crashed on the floor if he got angry and didn’t like something”, revealed the artist. And she added: “This may sound very mystical, but it is true. We all feel it.”

Ana de Armas, characterized as Marilyn Monroe (Photo: Netflix via Instagram/ana_d_armas)

Directed by Andrew Dominic, the film explores some key moments of the problematic and short life of Norma Jeane Baker, the name that Marilyn changed when she became the star of the North American studio 20th Century Fox. “I really think she was very close to us. She was with us”, said the Latin American actress who needed voice training to hide her Spanish accent and capture the essence of Monroe.

In turn, she admitted that she was fascinated with the way of being of the most famous blonde: “She was everything I thoughtIt was everything I dreamed of, it was all I could talk about, it was with me and it was beautiful.”

What the director of “Blonde” said about the spirit of Marilyn Monroe

Andrew Dominik said that filming began on August 4, the anniversary of Marilyn’s death in 1962 when she was just 36 years old. Although the official version states that died of an overdose of barbiturates, also It was speculated with a murder linked to his relationship with the kennedy brothers.

The opening scenes of Blonde they were shot in the same apartment in which Monroe had lived with her mother, who suffered from mental illness. As for the death of the actress, it was recorded in the same room in which they found her body. “It definitely took on elements of being like a séance,” said the Australian director, who spent more than a decade trying to bring the film to the screen. best-seller by Joyce Carol Oates.

The only known photo in which the Kennedy brothers and Marilyn Monroe are seen together. (Cecil W. Stoughton, official White House photographer/Grosby)

Although Ana de Armas had a thick Spanish accent, Dominik said he was convinced that could play the demanding lead role after seeing her in the movie knock knock from 2015: “I knew it was her as soon as I saw her on TV. It’s a bit like when you fall in love at first sight, when the right person walks in the door you know it.”

In various interviews, de Armas admitted that he knew little about Monroe’s life when he agreed to represent her. However, she claimed that she immersed herself in the character before filming began.