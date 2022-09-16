Ana de Armas assures that she felt the presence of Marilyn Monroe during the filming of the Netflix tape

“Blonde”the tape Netflix about the remembered actress Marilyn Monroe (whose original name was Norma Jean Mortenson) premiered a new trailer of what will be its premiere, agreed for the next September 23, 2022.

The production, starring Anne of Arms and directed by Andrew Dominicis one of the most anticipated films by fans of Netflix for the rest of this year and that’s why from the moment this trailer was released, “Blonde” It became a trend in social networks.

Now, Anne of Arms talked about his experience on the set of the film, which was made in faithful locations such as the house of the mother of Marilyn and the hotel room where he died Monroe in 1962 due to overdose. About, of weapons assured that he felt the presence of the deceased actress, something that the director also shared Andrew Dominic:

“I only thought of her, only dreamed of her. It was the only thing he could talk about. She was with me. And she was beautiful. I think she was happy. I think she was very close to us. She was with us. She would also knock things off the wall sometimes and get angry if she didn’t like something. This may sound very mystical, but it is true. We all feel it”, said Anne of Arms.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

“It definitely had elements of being like a séance,” coindid Andrew Dominic.

The Cuban actress Ana De Arma will star in this biographical film about the most famous blonde performer of Hollywoodbased on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates and directed by Andrew Dominic (“The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”) for platform Netflix.

The actress will give life to the protagonist of “Some Like It Hot” (“One Eve and two Adams”) in a project that has been in production for almost ten years and that was originally going to star the actress Naomi Watts.

The synopsis of “Blonde” indicates that: “Based on the bestseller by five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” is the boldly reimagined personal story of the world’s most famous s3x symbol, Marilyn Monroe.”