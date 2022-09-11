Ana de Armas assures that the ghost of Marilyn Monroe was present on the set — Radio Concierto Chile

The star of “Blonde” Ana de Armas said she felt the ghost of Marilyn Monroe while filming the new biopic from Netflix.

Monroe showed up

de Armas plays the Hollywood icon in the upcoming film, which premiered Thursday at the Venice Film Festival.

At the movie premiere, the 34-year-old actress told reporters that she felt Monroe’s presence on set, as reported by Reuters.

“I really think she was very close to us. She was with us.”Arms said. “I think he was happy. He would also knock things off the wall sometimes and get mad if he didn’t like something. This may sound very mystical, but it’s true. We all feel it.”

The actress later added: “She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed of, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and she was beautiful.”

“I tried!” Arms said. “It only took me nine months of dialect training and practice, and a few sessions [de reemplazo de diálogo automatizado]. It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried” the actress said about playing Monroe.

the one

Andrew Dominic, who directed the film, told reporters at the Venice Film Festival that eHe was convinced that de Armas could play the role, despite his thick Spanish accent, after seeing her in the 2015 movie “Knock Knock”.

“I knew it was her as soon as I saw her on TV. It’s a bit like when you fall in love at first sight, When the right person walks through the door, you know it.”assured the director.

The film premiered at Cannes last Wednesday. Once it was over, the audience applauded the play for 14 minutes. Ana de Armas could not help but break into tears along with his castmates, including Brad Pitt.





