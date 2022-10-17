Ana de Armas becomes the favorite for the Oscar for best actress

The movie ‘Blonde’ has raised several controversies and passions. Some love her and some hate the Marilyn Monroe biographical narrative, but what everyone seems to agree on is that the performance by Ana de Armas has been almost perfect and that is why she has become one of the favorites to win the Oscar for best actress.

The Cuban managed to surprise everyone with her interpretive work of the American icon. Putting herself in the shoes of Marilyn Monroe became her most challenging, ambitious and best accomplished role of hers. And although the film has received very strong reviews, Everyone agrees that the strongest point of the story and of the production is Ana de Armas.

There are still a few months to go until January 24 when the 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced.However, the name of the Cuban actress does not stop ringing, for a reason she received a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, and users of social networks hope that she will take the long-awaited statuette for best actress in the most important awards in the world of cinema. “About Blonde: you may like the movie or not, but nobody can say that Ana de Armas’s performance is not from Oscar. And the interspersing of black and white and desaturated color, ufff… the cinematographer also deserves the Oscar,” said one of the Twitter users. “There are going to be people who are not ready for Blonde, that is, its editing, photography and music make this piece one of the most personal films of this year. And look, I don’t care how the pool is this year, but Ana de Armas has to win the Oscar for best actress, “said another Internet user. “It’s going to be difficult for an actress to take the Oscar for Best Actress from Ana De Armas for ‘Blonde,'” wrote another follower.

The 34-year-old received great criticism for her portrayal of Marilyn MonroeFor many specialists, the star is the most important factor in the film and one of the few that works in the three hours of the film. The Cuban worked hard for nine months of extremely hard work, which she described as “torture”, to try to replicate every gesture, gesture and intonation of the American blonde. In addition, every day of the filming, for two and a half hours, the actress underwent a hard makeup and hairdressing process to interpret the explosive character.

Ana de Armas has been paving the way for her career in Hollywood for years. Her career began in the famous Spanish series ‘El Internado’. After his sudden departure, the star decided to move to the United States to learn English and be able to work on more ambitious projects.. She has become the actress of the moment with the interpretation of Marilyn Monroe. “She has changed my life,” said the actress, who is now emerging as a favorite for next year’s Oscars.