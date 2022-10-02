Ana de Armas becomes the trending actress in the world of fashion

Ana de Armas continues to add great victories to her repertoire. Her most recent installment is the biopic Blonde about Marilyn Monroe, a Netflix movie that has caused great expectations. It seems that the controversial tape could have a presence in the most outstanding awards of the academy. But that is not the only aspect that leads us to repeatedly talk about her, since she has become the trending actress in the world of fashion. From the most elaborate outfits to the less extravagant, she is all the rage in front of the cameras. We tell you where fashion is headed in the coming months.

There is no doubt that Ana de Armas is experiencing one of the most splendid moments of her career. At the press conference for the Venice Film Festival, she commented that Blonde drastically changed her life, that she was satisfied to meet that challenge proposed by herself. By the way, at the festival she received a standing ovation that lasted for several minutes. Now, on the tour to promote her work, the fashion world chose her as her new representative. Among the actresses of the moment, it is she who has taken the leading role. And it is that her styling philosophy has everyone trapped.

The most inspiring looks of Ana de Armas, key points to highlight this season

At the Venice Festival it was where the actress appeared with a super dress that will go down in history. It was a model of the Louis Vuitton firm, which was reminiscent of old Hollywood. She chose a long, pleated dress with a long train in pink. However, what was truly fascinating was the immense and sensual neckline that she revealed shoulders and back. This detail, of course, was seen as a tribute to Marilyn. An original way to recall the white dress that the model wore in the movie The Seven Year Itch.

Later, he attended the premiere of the film at the Paris Theater in New York with a black suit that is pure trend. A two-piece tailored suit, with the classic silk lapel, paired with a black shirt and equally black wedge sandals. The only accessory she highlighted was a diamond choker, which added a feminine touch to the look. This suit, surely, is going to become the protagonist of the autumn street style.

Another captivating outfit took place outside the luxury events attended by the Hispanic-Cuban, it turned out to be a comfortable outfit for traveling. She paired a white cotton T-shirt and white high-waisted shorts (a little shorter than usual). She on top of that she wore the typical beige trench coat with gold buttons and a leather strap on the cuffs. And —to finish off with a flourish— she wore black loafers with white socks that recalled shades of the 50s. All the fashion pages are praising her style and with due justification, the lessons she has given are second to none.

Ana de Armas is the legitimate fashion queen this season. Do you already have an idea of ​​how to put together your wardrobe?