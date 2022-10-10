Ana de Armas, before Marilyn Monroe

With criticism or not, Ana de Armas is the woman of the moment for her interpretation of Marilyn Monroe. / Courtesy: Eric Longden

Ten years. One of each. Two decades. That was the time that the producers of the film Blonde devoted to the search for an actress to embody the American icon of all time: Marilyn Monroe. “Until we found Ana we couldn’t cross the finish line,” Brad Pitt, one of the producers of the controversial film, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, said in an interview, which breaks audience records, but also critics. “She is phenomenal; that is a difficult dress to fill”Pitt noted.

Several actresses had already tried to interpret a Monroe that leaves a mark. Magazine Esquire lists thirteen women who put themselves in the shoes of the late actress, but only De Armas has been in the sights of feminists, critics, actresses and actors… in the eye of the hurricane. The list includes Misty Rowe (1976), Theresa Russell (1980), Catherine Hicks (1980), Susan Griffiths (1991), Madonna (1984), Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd (1987), Barbra Niven (1988), Poppy Montgomery (2001). ), Michelle Williams (2011), Charlotte Sullivan (2011), Blake Lively (2012), Kelli Garner (2015) and Ana de Armas (2021).