Ana de Armas believes that Marilyn Monroe chased her on the set of ‘Blonde’: “She sometimes threw things from the wall”

Ana de Armas says that the ghost of Marilyn Monroe haunted her on the set of ‘Blonde’.

Anne of Arms not only has he been close to the icon of classic cinema, Marilyn Monroe, bringing him to life in the new film ‘Blonde’, but has even felt his presence very closely during filming.

At a press conference held at the Venice Film Festival, Ana told reporters she felt the presence of the ‘Seven Year Itch’ star during filming. of the fictional account of his life, insisting that her spirit would let them know if she was happy or unhappy with how things were going, Reuters reported.

“I only thought of her, only dreamed of her. It was the only thing he could talk about. She was with me. And she was beautiful. I think she was happy,” she assured.

It’s known that the filming also took place in the apartment that the icon shared with his motherconsidered mentally ill, and in the room where Marilyn died.

“I think he was very close to us. She was with us. She would also knock things off the wall sometimes and get upset if she didn’t like something.” Anne of Arms

“This may sound very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it. It definitely turned into something akin to a séance,” admitted the ‘Knives Out’ star.

Unlike a traditional biopic, the tape, which will hit the screens through the Netflix service on September 16, is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. It details not only Marilyn’s career, but her relationships with men, including her three husbands and President John F. Kennedy.

Ana, who was born in Cuba and speaks with an accent, hired a voice coach to help her with the Californian’s way of speaking.

Despite the cultural differences, the director said he knew that Ana was the right person for the role after seeing her in the dark thriller ‘Knock Knock’.

