Ana de Armas: Beyond “Blonde”: These are other successful films by Ana de Armas | Film and Television

Anne of Arms has grabbed all the attention after it was revealed that she will play the iconic Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix biopic.

However, although “Blonde” is the promise in the career of the Cuban-Spanish actress, it is not her only success, so we show you 5 movies you should see before the Netflix premiere.

Read also: Blonde: Netflix reveals new images of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

blade runner 2049

The plot tells how Agent K (Ryan Gosling) discovers a secret that could create chaos among what remains in society and incidentally, begins the search for Rick Deckard (Ford), the former hunter of “replicants” (clones humans). De Armas plays “Joi”, an artificial intelligence that “K” falls in love with. The film is directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve.

Knives Out

Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), a ruthless detective, investigates the death of a crime novelist in the mansion of the deceased. Ana de Armas plays “Marta”, a nurse who becomes a kind of heroine in the conflictive plot where Benoit circumvents the traps and lies that the eccentric family.

knock knock

Evan (Keanu Reeves) is a married man whose wife and children are away. One rainy night he opens the door of his house to two girls (Ana de Armas and Lorenza Izzo) apparently innocent and lost, after a game of seduction and the women attack and immobilize him, thus beginning one of the worst nightmares of him.

No Time to Die

In this James Bond movie we can see the agent being interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. In it, the actress plays “Paloma”, an agent who meets Bond in Cuba and helps him continue with his mission.

The Gray Man

The film recently released on Netflix tells the story of CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) who is betrayed by his own agency, for which he is pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who He won’t stop until he catches it. Luckily, he has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

