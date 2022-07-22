Ana de Armas breaks taboos and achieves the perfect ‘gentleman look’ | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The actress models a Louis Vuitton tailored suit on the red carpet like never before.

One of the most important rules in the world of styling is always to prioritize the “fit”, or fit, when it comes to assembling a set of garments. Whether in a ball gown or something two-piece, the main thing will be that the clothes look like “made to order”so that you get a perfect fall when it comes to being modeled.

An example of an excellent execution of “fitting” in a red carpet look is the most recent outfits what did he wear Anne of Arms for the presentation of your film The Gray Man. The actress of Cuban origin presented the film together with her co-stars, Ryan Gosling and Chrisv Evans in the city of Berlin, and teaching style, even to her male colleagues, the actress broke stereotypes by wearing as elegant as any gentleman in a tailored suit.

The future protagonist of the Marily Monroe biopic completely dazzled with her choice for said event, and that is that instead of wearing an elegant dress, the 34-year-old interpreter arrived at the premiere dressed in tailoring perfectly adjusted to your figurea, with a complete design of the Menswear collection of Louis Vuitton.

The complete outfit consisted of three key garments, with a vest (without a shirt underneath), a blazer and pants fitted at the waist, all complete, in monochrome, with the same shade of navy blue that only made her pale look stand out even more. skin and her distinctive carmine red lipstick.

As final touches of the look, the actress only wore a collected ponytail, without a messy side fringe, a pair of discreet jewels and a pair of silver heeled sandals. 2022 is a crucial year for Ana de Armas’ career and the actress not only presents The Gray Manbut also his next big star as Marilyn Monroe on the tape Blond.