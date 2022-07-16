Entertainment

Ana de Armas brings news of the first John Wick spin-off

Since John Wick was introduced in 2014, the story of elite murderer played by Keanu Reeves has enchanted the public. Some rumors suggest that with the fourth installment, still without a release date, the story of Baba Yaga will come to an end. While the fans wait for that, news arrives about the expansion of this universe and from the hand of Ana de Armas.

The actress who stars in the long-awaited biopic Marilynwill be part of John Wick with the first spinoff What will the saga have? Under the title ballerina a story will be presented in which Ana will play a murderess that Seeks revenge against the people who killed his family. This film will feature Len Wiseman (Underworld Saga, Die Hard 4.0), an experienced director of action films.

