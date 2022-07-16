Ana de Armas brings news of the first John Wick spin-off

Since John Wick was introduced in 2014, the story of elite murderer played by Keanu Reeves has enchanted the public. Some rumors suggest that with the fourth installment, still without a release date, the story of Baba Yaga will come to an end. While the fans wait for that, news arrives about the expansion of this universe and from the hand of Ana de Armas.

The actress who stars in the long-awaited biopic Marilynwill be part of John Wick with the first spinoff What will the saga have? Under the title ballerina a story will be presented in which Ana will play a murderess that Seeks revenge against the people who killed his family. This film will feature Len Wiseman (Underworld Saga, Die Hard 4.0), an experienced director of action films.

De Armas was recently interviewed by Elle to review her career and her participation in Netflix’s long-awaited July premiere, The Gray Man. During the interview, the subject of Ballerina came up. The Cuban actress told new details of the spin-off and confirmed that after an important search, found writeris about the Oscar-winning actress, director and screenwriter, Emerald Fennell.

“It was very important for me to hire a writer, because up to that point when I got involved in the project, there was only the director, Len Wiseman, and one other guy. And I was like, ‘That’s not going to work.’ So five or six female writers were interviewed and we hired Emerald Fennell, which she was very proud of.Arms commented.

The person in charge of Promising Young Woman (2020) and other successes is an important signing for Ballerina because it can offer a more than interesting story. Now that the film already has a writer and director, it will be a matter of time to receive news, such as the estimated shooting date and even the premiere.

Taking into account that john wick 4 may premiere in 2023it should not be ruled out that ballerina be the next, with a view to the 2024.