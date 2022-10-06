Ana de Armas causes a sensation at the Louise Vuitton fashion show

The stunning Cuban actress and model Ana de Armas caused a sensation during a fashion show by the distinguished Louise Vuitton in Paris.

During the last few days, this beautiful Cuban actress has been the center of attention around the world, receiving numerous criticisms, but above all praise. And it is that, after the premiere of the movie “Blonde” this artist has become a topic of conversation for her fabulous interpretation of Marilyn Monroe.

In addition, his always wise sense of fashion has allowed him to attract the attention of the media; Just like it happened at Paris Fashion Week. As part of this very important fashion event, acclaimed designer Louise Vouitton held a fashion show, to which Ana de Armas was invited.

Apparently, from the moment the habanera made an appearance at the parade, all eyes were on her because of her appearance. In this way, de Armas left many speechless with a fabulous completely black outfit; looking elegant, but at the same time highlighting her attributes.

For this Louise Vuitton show, Ana de Armas wore a beautiful jacket with gold appliqués, which covered an elegant short dress, also black. Also, she complemented this look with beautiful boots with heels, and a beautiful bag that added a very chic style to the artist.

Undoubtedly, an outfit like this could not be perfect without the right accessories, and fortunately the actress got it. Consequently, she decided to adorn herself with a beautiful short necklace in gold tones, which harmonized perfectly with all her other clothes.

While, for her hairstyle, Ana de Armas attended the Louise Vuitton fashion show with a simple style, showing us her beautiful loose hair.

Comments to the look of Ana de Armas in the Louise Vuitton parade

Undoubtedly, when an artist attends such an important fashion show, it is necessary that they do so looking appropriate to the event. Therefore, the successful selection of clothing and accessories by Ana de Armas for the Louise Vuitton show was praiseworthy.

As a result, through media and social networks specialized in the world of fashion, they praised the actress’s outfit. Among the media that most applauded the presentation of the Cuban in this parade are the magazines Hola; Vanitatis and Vogue.

In fact, the latter dedicated an entire article to analyze Ana de Armas’ outfit during the Louise Vuitton parade at Paris Fashion Week. Consequently, they detail each of the garments that she wore “The Bond Girl” and the perfect correspondence of her with the occasion, the season and the trends.

In addition, they celebrate the way the artist always manages to surprise in a positive way through her fabulous clothing selections.

“De Armas is not usually very experimental with his style, however, there is always something with which he tries to take an interesting turn,” they pointed out. “Although he wore the timeless minidress with the timeless high boots in black, he added an edgy touch to the combination with his masculine style bomber jacket and oversize silhouette”, then stand out.

Recently, Ana de Armas got very good comments for the suit she wore for the premiere of the film Blonde, at the Venice Film Festival. Undoubtedly, in that event the Cuban stood out not only for her beautiful outfit, but also for her impeccable performance in the film Blonde.

