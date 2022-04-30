Ana de Armas celebrates birthday with the news that she will star in Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off

The actress Ana de Armas has her birthday this Saturday and she has reasons to celebrate it in style: the producer Lionsgate has just confirmed that the Cuban will be the protagonist of the film ballerinawith a character that already appeared in John Wick 3: Parabellum.

The young woman, who turns 34 this April 30 and has posted on Instagram that she will take the day off, will have the main role in the spin off of the saga, which will present its fourth part (john wick 4) at the end of the year with Keanu Reeves in the leading role.

Of weapons had been in talks for months for the interpretation of the main character of ballerinawhere you can continue to exploit your skills on the big screen through the genres of action and thriller. Finally this has been made official from the production company Lionsgate.

For a few months it has been claimed that with the role of Marilyn Monroe in Blondedirected by Andrew Dominik, and after her participation as an action heroine in the last part of james-bondwith Daniel Craig, the young woman was very close to starring in the spin off of the historical saga.

The actress had already made a brief appearance in John Wick 3: Parabellumplaying a dancer who in turn trains to become a murderer, a character who will now have her own tape.

De Armas also met Keanu Reeves much earlier in the film knock knockdirected by Eli Roth and in which, together with another young woman, they set an unpleasant trap for the actor.

ballerina will be directed by Len Wiseman, veteran of the saga underworldand in charge of the script will be Shay Hatten, who was already in charge of the story in the third installment and of The Army of the Deadthe worthy zombie movie directed by Zack Snyder.

The Cuban actress, whose talent and beauty are put to the test in the Hollywood industry, continues to reap achievements in her career. In addition to her artistic career, she has been recognized in different media such as the magazine Timewhich included it among top 100 most influential people of 2021.

Ana Celia de Armas Caso is a native of Santa Cruz del Norte, current province of Mayabeque. She studied at the National School of Art in Cuba. Her international fame came in 2007, after her role in the well-known Spanish television series “El Internado”, produced by the Antena 3 channel.

In 2014 he came to Hollywood and since then his career has been on the rise. Her character in ‘Knives Out’ earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Comedy or Musical and another for a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama.

