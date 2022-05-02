Ana de Armas celebrates her 34 years with Chris Evans

The Cuban actress Ana de Armas celebrated this saturday his 34th birthday with the filming crew of his next film ghostedin which he shares credits with himself Chris Evansknown throughout the world for playing Captain America.

“These are the 34! I loved spending this special day on set. Thank you for all the wonderful birthday love from her,” the artist posted on her official Instagram account, in which she uploaded a video where her filming colleagues sing “Happy Birthday” to her with a birthday cake. her.

The post includes some photos in which it stands out Evanswith whom Ana seems to have excellent chemistry in front of the cameras, which we were already able to enjoy during the film Knives Out and that we will appreciate again shortly in The Gray Man, also starring heartthrob Ryan Gosling and Bridgerton actor René-Jean Page.

In the snapshots of her birthday, the actress shows her millions of fans the beautiful beach where it is recorded Ghosted, the feature film directed by Dexter Fletcher from a script by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Initially, the actress hired for the role was Scarlett Johanssonbut due to scheduling conflicts, the interpreter of Black Widow was replaced by the new bond girl.

More of 364,000 followers of Ana reacted to the publication and they took advantage of the occasion to leave messages of congratulations and affection to the Cuban woman, who has already become one of the most promising stars in the Hollywood industry.

“Happy birthday and thousands of wonderful things to you,” he wrote himself Evanswhile Cuban actress Tahimí Alvariño He commented that the moment of the celebration had been precious. They also congratulated the famous actors FReida Pinto and Garrett Dillahunt.

“We are very proud of you in Cuba, happy birthday”, “You look like a goddess on your birthday, my best wishes to you”, “I still remember when you worked in The intershipyou have grown a lot as an artist since then, ”said some fans of the artist.

Ana’s 34 years came loaded with good newsbecause just this April 30 she learned that she will be the protagonist of the film ballerinawith a character that already appeared in John Wick 3: Parabellum, the film that has Keanu Reeves as the main actor. This would be the third time that the Cuban coincides with the famous actor, since they already shared the screen in knock knock.

Ballerina will be directed by veteran filmmaker Len Wiseman, known for the vampire and werewolf saga Underworld. In charge of the script appears Shay Hatten, who already worked on the third installment of the franchise and The Army of the Dead, the famous zombie movie directed by Zack Snyder.

Anna is there too waiting for Netflix to release the biopic Blonde, where she brings to life the Hollywood icon Marylin Monroe. platform streaming described the film as only suitable for adults, due to the strong erotic content of its scenes.

