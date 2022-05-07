Ana de Armas changes her look and wears the color of the season

Ana de Armas changes her look during the filming of the tape ghosted and now she wears the color of the season. Know all the details.

The Cuban these days continues in the recording of the tape ghostedalongside Chris Evans. Recently on the film set he celebrated his 34th birthday and he was seen to be very happy with the whole team.

“That’s a wrap for Sadie! Thank you Dexter Fletcher and Chris Evans for being such great partners. I can’t wait for everyone to see this ghost,” said the Cuban on Instagram.

The Cuban has gone over to the side of redheads and now has a copper tone in her hair, the season’s hue.

Known in the beauty world as cooper hair or copper hair is a coloring technique in which copper reflections are made in the hair. Ana de Armas has a copper base and then lighter strands, especially in the hair closest to her face.

This new look turns out the green color of her eyes and flatters her skin tone. Also, it adds volume to her hair.

But, in addition to the change of look, the Cuban has been seen recording these days in Washington, very complicit with Chris Evans. Fans of both actors are already speculating about a possible romance between the two, which will cross the big screen.

As indicated by the new leaked scenes from the recording of the film, both actors are seen kissing.