Ana de Armas, Chris Evans’s Spanish teacher | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

The beloved Rebecca Jones Fuentes Berain, known in popular slang as Rebecca Jones, was once again a trend on social networks after unsuspected rumors indicating that she had new signs of ovarian cancer. Fortunately, the actress He categorically denied such insinuations, in addition to providing some beauty tips to his faithful followers. Find out more here.

During a broadcast for the morning “Today”, The artist, who was also married for a quarter of a century to the well-known Alejandro Camacho, elaborated on her new stage of life where she sought to relate to men much younger than her.

“Don’t even ask me why I’ve done crazy things, I believe that age is a number and I believe that as long as you make couples, age doesn’t matter”held the actress 65 years old during the “Today” space.

A NECESSARY CHANGE

It is worth remembering that the television celebrity managed to dramatize the well-known melodrama “Cuna de Lobos” in 1986, this after his multiple health crises that he faced throughout his life, which is why he had to change his life routine and reorganize their daily chores.

Rebecca Jones confessed that she usually “consumes” a little collagen for the skin (Photo: Rebecca Jones/Instagram)

“I feel like I am 20 years old, but of course that is not reality, so the conversations become different, you have to get used to it, but when you go out with someone younger it is more difficult to go out with someone your own age, that is if you I can assure”pointed out with a laugh the actress who jumped to the small screen in 1982 during the successful drama “Love never dies”.

At the end of the interview, the famous television artist was questioned about different aspects of her private life, especially her eating habits to be able to be fully.

“Is the secret of your youth collagen?, to which the artist replied: “But of course, a little bit nothing more.”

THE ADVICE OF THE LEADING ACTRESS

During this 2022, the first actress has been able to reveal some tips to her followers to be able to take care of her image and look just like in previous years.

In fact, at the end of last year, Rebecca Jones was one of the main guests of Netas Divinas’ penultimate program of the year in 2021.

On that occasion, the one born in Mexico managed to chat with Paola Rojas, Natalia Téllez, Daniela Magún and spoke at length about the causes that made her stay away from visits to the operating room in order to look young and slender.

“I ran out of collagen (chemotherapies). I no longer wanted to use injectables, I am over 60 (years old) and much more. It’s been a while since I’ve had injectables, and not because I don’t believe in them, because I think so, precisely after that age (…) if you’re not careful, your face begins to take on a strange shape, ” Rebecca is heard saying during that episode of the space “Divine Nets”.

WILL REBECCA JONES RETURN TO TELEVISION?

Far from retiring from the world of acting, the iconic Mexican celebrity is ready to resume another leading role on television alongside José Alberto “El Güero” Castro in a teleseries that does not yet have a full name.