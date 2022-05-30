Ana de Armas comes out in the trial of Jhonny Deep





Cuban actress Ana de Armas was mentioned during the trial that actor Johnny Depp is taking against his ex-partner, Amber Heard. But, what does Ana paint in this mess? We explain to you.

Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, will not only go down in history as one of the most mediatic, but also for those that have involved more Hollywood stars.

There is everything. From the celebrities who give their opinion about what happened like Eva Green or Chris Rock, those who testify in the trial and those who are mentioned in the judicial process. The last to join have been those of Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Chris Pine, Gal Gadot and the Cuban Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas went on trial

In the middle of the trial, Kathryn Arnold, a consultant in the entertainment industry, has pronounced their names this week. Arnold, presented by Heard’s defense, has pointed out that the actress would have had the same success as the aforementioned actors, were it not for Depp’s “smear campaign”.

“When you look at the time Adam Waldman’s statements came out [abogado de Depp] and you look at what was happening in Mrs. Heard’s career before the statements and what happened after, that correlation is very clear, “said Arnold.

“It is very reasonable to believe that his career would have continued to grow like those other actors, were it not for the cheating allegations. His world has gone silent when it comes to opportunities,” he added. According to estimates by Arnold, the actress would have lost 50 million dollars for that concept.

Depp’s lawyers responded that Heard’s career was not comparable to that of stars like Momoa, Pine, Gadot, Ana or Zendaya, who already belonged to a franchise or had more weight in the industry than Amber at that time. And so in that “so silly” way, the Cuban woman appeared in the trial of the moment in Hollywood.

Related