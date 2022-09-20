Ana de Armas confirms her passion for suits, this time with sequins

The actress has become one of the celebrities who best defends tailoring and in recent weeks she has shown it.

It was at the beginning of the summer when, on the occasion of the premiere of the unseen agent, Anne of Arms She donned a spectacular three-piece navy blue Louis Vuitton suit. Her long blazer, her vest and her high-waisted pants were pure elegance and the actress knew how to defend it masterfully despite the fact that we had rarely seen her use tailoring. However, it seems that she took a liking to it right away because, in order to present at the Venice Film Festival the long-awaited film by Blonde in which he gets into the skin of Marilyn Monroe, he opted for another design in this same line, although with shorts as the bottom part.

And it was not the only one. Just a few hours ago he appeared on the American television show presented by Stephen Colbert with an outfit that we liked as much or more than the previous ones.

Ana de Armas in a three-piece sequined dress. | Richie Buxo / GTRES

The choice of Ana de Armas to appear on television as part of the promotion of her latest film has once again been a trio of aces made up of a blazer, vest and pants. The first one is long with crossed buttons, the second one is classic cut and the third one is high-waisted and completely straight. Together they paste great, especially because what stands out from them are the black sequins in which it has been made.

Brunello Cucinelli is the firm behind this suit that the interpreter has worn with classic high-heeled shoes and hoop-shaped earrings made with Anita Ko diamonds that highlighted her face, which was visible after collecting her hair in an informal ponytail.

Ana de Armas upon arrival at the recording of a TV program. | Richie Buxo / GTRES

In addition to being perfect for a red carpet, for example, this Ana de Armas look is also pure inspiration for us when it comes to going to more formal events this fall, since it confirms how good an idea it is to forget about the dress and bet on the jacket and pants sets when it comes to looking for guest styling.