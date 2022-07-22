Ana de Armas conquers with her looks at the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’

Ana de Armas has become the actress of the moment. The Cuban woman can boast of being a Bond girl, of giving life to Marilyn Monroe herself in Blonde -will be released on September 23- and to work with three of the most desired men on the planet: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page.

De Armas stars alongside the three actors The Gray Man (the unseen agent), a production that will arrive on Netflix this Friday, July 22. In the different premieres, the actress has caused a sensation with some spectacular outfits by Louis Vuitton with which she has been confirmed as the new muse of the house.

From left to right: Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans at the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ in London TOLGA AKMEN / EFE

In Los Angeles, Ana opted for a striking metallic design with the body, with a V-neckline and thin straps, full of sequins and a strappy skirt that exposed the actress’s legs. In this premiere, the young woman also wore her new hairstyle, a clavicle XL It especially flatters round faces.

Ana de Armas at the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ in Los Angeles Chris Pizzello/AP

In Berlin, the next stop on the world tour, the star of Deep water -film in which he met his ex-partner, Ben Affleck- surprised with a navy blue suit made up of an American style oversized with double button, fitted pleated trousers and a vest with a V-shaped finish.

Ana de Armas at the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ in Berlin FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters

The young woman opted for some minimalist accessories so as not to overload the look: a crystal necklace and earrings and a blue ring from Shay Jewelry. As for her beauty look, she collected her hair in a casual ponytail with waves and loose strands and a makeup with prominence for her lips, in a vibrant red.

His third look has also been highly commented on for its light. And it is that Ana appeared on the red carpet with an impressive style with which she brought out the most warrior side of her. The actress was radiant in a maxi dress with a collared bodice halter and mirror effect, with decorative stitching, and a drop skirt that was very similar to the mail of the armor of medieval soldiers. completed the outfits with a black belt with eyelets and her hair combed back, with the fashionable wet look.

Ana de Armas at the premiere of ‘The Gray Man’ in London Gareth Cattermole / Getty

The three outfits have been the work of Samantha McMillen, a trusted stylist for De Armas and other actresses such as Brie Larson, Annabelle Wallis or the sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning.