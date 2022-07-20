Ana de Armas considers that there is no need for a “female James Bond” to exist in movies

After playing the mysterious Paloma in the last tape of Daniel Craig like agent 007, “No time to die”, Anne of Arms considers that it is not necessary to create a character similar to James Bond in a female version. Instead, the Cuban-Spanish star prefers to see more substantial and deeper roles for women in the spy saga.

Amid calls from some for Daniel’s next replacement to be of the opposite sex, the actress told the newspaper The Sun that he would like to see more substantial female roles, even though Bond remains a man. “There is no need for a female Bond. There should be no need to steal someone else’s character to take over. This is a novel that takes the world of James Bond and the fantasy of that universe in which he is involved. What I would like is for the female roles in the Bond movies, even though Bond is still a man, to come to life in a different way. Give them a more substantial role and recognition. That’s what I find more interesting than turning things around.”

Fans of the saga have been asking for a spinoff cinematographic for the character 007 of AnaPaloma, whose farewell phrase in “No time to die” was: “Next time stay longer”. However, the actress has stopped paying attention to them since He abandoned social networks and only keeps his Instagram profile open.

