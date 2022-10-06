Ana de Armas could have her first Oscar nomination

Ana de Armas mimics a Marilyn Monroe achieving a high possibility of being nominated for an Oscar. The performance of the actress has been superb, despite the many criticisms that she has had a very difficult film to see.

This film shows the life of Marilyn Monroe, according to a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, with the eyes of director Andrew Dominik and production by Brad Pitt.

At its premiere, at the Venice festival, connoisseurs applauded Ana’s performance for almost 14 minutes.

Ana de Armas managed to get into the skin of the famous actress: “The emotions had to be very real. She took so much from me for nine weeks. My own feelings mixed with his. The film is about what she felt. It’s the kind of job an actor doesn’t often get.”

In addition, he prepared carefully: «It took me a year to prepare for that: Research, accent and everything you can imagine. Reading material, and talking to director Andrew Dominik for months. It was three months of non-stop filming, like a crazy show.”

Could Ana de Armas win an Oscar?

Ana de Armas occupies everything in the film. Experts think that the actress will be among the five nominees. Some even believe that “Marilyn Monroe’s soul has entered her.”

The film critic Beatriz Martínez believes that Ana de Armas makes an overwhelming composition, almost on the brink of the abyss. It has been a long time since I was so impressed by a performance in which there was such a wild, dedicated and brilliant transfiguration.

The actress studied 750 photographs that the director selected for her, in order to learn each facial expression. Additionally, she spent hundreds of hours rehearsing to catch Marilyn’s mannerisms and recreating her iconic songs and musical numbers.

