Ana de Armas could play Spider-Woman in the Sony film directed by Olivia Wilde

In recent years, Sony has had great success exploiting the rights it has to Spider-Man. Since teaming up with Marvel Studios to bring the arachnid superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve had epic crossovers, but the studio wasn’t content with that and wanted to make its own cinematic universe (Venom-verse), which started with Venom – 35%, in 2018. Another of his long-announced projects is that of a Spider-Womanand now thanks to a leak we could already have knowledge of the actress who will play the protagonist.

You may also like: They censor homophobic dialogue of Spider-Man on British television

According to an article in ForbesWith a lot of information leaked about Sony and the Venom-verse, the studio wants Ana de Armas as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman; the Cuban actress is known for films like Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, Between Knives and Secrets – 100% and No time to die – 83%. Soon we will see her in Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic that will be released on Netflix.

The same source assures that Sony wants the Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson to be the villain in Spider-Woman, although without offering more information about it, so we do not know if it would be an original character or a character based on the comics. She is known for her performances in Doctor Sleep- 79%, Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 98% and Dune – 75%, among others.

Spider-Woman will be directed by Olivia Wilde, and it is a project announced since 2020; In addition to this, a feature film of madam web, with Dakota Johnson as the lead and Sydney Sweeney in an unknown role. filtration of Forbes It also indicates that a third of Venom is already in development.

Also read: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delays its release until 2023

Despite the efforts, it doesn’t seem that Sony is creating a superhero cinematic universe that can compete with that of Marvel Studios, the proof is that Morbius – 21% was a monumental failure, only the first two tapes of Venom they achieved a good collection at the box office, but were not very well received by critics.

As revealed in that same leak, Andrew Garfield turned down Sony to return to the role of Spider-Man and be the superhero of the Venom-verse, that’s somewhat disappointing, given that fans have been calling for his return since seeing him share in December. scene with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%.

However, there is still hope that projects like Spider-Woman save this franchise that has remained in good intentions. For some strange reason, only Marvel Studios has maintained its quality in the last fourteen years, and despite its ups and downs, its films show an evolution. As for Sony, the two films from Venom Y Morbius seem to come from twenty years ago, when movies like Daredevil: The Man Without Fear – 44% and The Phantom Avenger – 26% were produced.

In addition to its live-action universe, Sony has found success with Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, and soon we will have two sequels. The animated feature film won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film and was a huge success with critics and fans. Another of Sony’s potential projects, but about which we still don’t know anything, is a new film where Tobey Maguire play Spider-Man.

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man, by Sam Raimi, what did the critics say at its premiere?