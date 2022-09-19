Ana de Armas cried when she saw herself as Marilyn Monroe

Anne of Armswho burst into tears after being applauded by ‘Blonde’, gave an interview to ‘Today’ where she talked about the film in which she plays Marilyn Monroewhose real name was Norma Jeane Mortensonand that has earned him praise and criticism for his accent.

During the talk, the Cuban actress was questioned about how she prepared for the role, to which she replied, “It was a slow process to discover who was not only the movie star, but who Norma was.”

“I didn’t know much about her,” De Armas admitted, adding, “I’m Cuban. Maybe I saw some movies of her, so it was all a great discovery.”

Ana de Armas at the premiere of ‘Blonde’ in California Getty Images

Ana commented that the film, which is based on the homonymous novel Joyce Carol Oates, examines the “perception we have of success, fame and glamour,” adding, “I feel like the movie shows the other side of that and the price you pay for that. People wanted Marilyn, they wanted that product. I had to keep delivering that because otherwise it was nothing. She was nothing else. She was not considered anything else.”

The actress also recalled what happened the first time she was dressed as Monroe, “Everyone in the room started crying, I assure you. It was very emotional. She felt like she was back.”

De Armas said shooting for nine weeks was exhausting, commenting that it paled in comparison to Marilyn’s real life, “I just can’t imagine what it was like to be her for 36 years.”

During the conversation she also explained that she felt that her path to stardom was very slow and remembered that to go to drama school when she was 14 years old, at the National Theater of Cuba, in Havana, she hitchhiked and joked, “ It was faster than taking the bus.”

His career began when he starred in the film ‘Una rosa de Francia’, which shows the story of a couple who try to flee from Cuba to New York, then moved to Spain when they turned 18 and finally moved to Los Angeles, in 2014 where he learned English phonetically.

In Hollywood he began his career in the film ‘Knock Knock’ alongside Keanu Reeves This was followed by roles in “War Dogs,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Knives Out,” for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

About her role as the nurse Marta Cabrera in the film directed by Rian Johnson commented that at first she did not accept it since she was in the middle of another filming in addition to the fact that she was not interested in playing a nurse, although everything changed when read the script.

Finally, he said that one of his former classmates from the National Theater of Cuba did something that reminded him of his origins, “The other day, a classmate from my drama school had published a photo and wrote something like: ‘Remember Ana, when we were all together studying and dreaming, now she is about to do the impossible: she is about to play Marilyn Monroe in this movie and we should all be very proud of her.’ It was really beautiful. I’m proud to make them proud.”

