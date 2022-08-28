Ana de Armas, criticized for her accent when playing Marilyn Monroe

Anne of Arms She became known in our country for the series ‘El internado’, where she shared the poster with her friend Elena Furiase. Lolita’s daughter always trusted that she would go far, and so she has been: now plays Marilyn Monroe herselfa role that has earned him all kinds of criticism.

After several years working in Hollywood, with a Golden Globe nomination included for ‘Daggers in the Back’, the role of Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ could be the film that made Ana de Armas a star. The images of the Cuban characterized as the explosive interpreter have amazed the public. And it is that the two actresses are like two drops of water. But this impact has lasted…until they have heard his accent!





“Ana is phenomenal in the movie”

The young woman had the challenge and pressure, not only to play someone so iconic worldwide, but to imitate her voice, something that has not convinced many people, who notice her Latin accent.

Brad Pitt, producer of ‘Blonde’, has come out in defense of the actress. “We had been working on the film for 10 years. But it was not until we found Ana that we were able to advance to the finish line. He’s phenomenal in it,” he said.

In addition, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Monroe’s image rights, has also wanted to highlight the work of Ana de Armas. “Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great choice, because she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.“, said Marc Rosen, one of the directors of the firm.

On September 23 it premieres on Netflix, so we can draw our own conclusions.