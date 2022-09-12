Ana de Armas dazzles in Venice after making her courtship with Paul Boukadakis official

Ana de Armas has become the protagonist of the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, one of the most important events of the seventh art, thanks to which it has been grabbing headlines since the first days of September.

Several days ago, the Spanish-Cuban actress decided to move to the Italian city for the premiere of Blonde, a movie of Andrew Dominic in which she plays the role of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. However, it was another reason that caused him to arouse a media furor that has not yet ceased. Upon her arrival at the contest, Ana de Armas surprised locals and strangers by appearing, for the first time, together with her boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis. An official confirmation of their romantic relationship that came after almost a year of rumors and speculation and that, therefore, is giving a lot to talk about.

She wore a pink pleated dress with a train, a halter neck and an open back from Louis Vuitton.GTRES

Complicit and smiling, the lovers posed together for the media graphics, just before embarking on an unforgettable experience as you navigate the precious waters of the canal aboard a classic boat. And, although this was her most notorious reappearance, the truth is that there have been several that the actress has starred in the Venetian Mostra over the last few days. On September 7, she was seen again smiling, happy and very affectionate with the media, perhaps, something caused by the unbeatable personal moment that she is going through.

Just one day later, he returned to pose for the press at various times during the day, both alone and with the rest of the cast of Blond. However, his stellar appearance did not arrive until at night, because Ana attended the official premiere of the film inspired by the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, looking spectacular with a pink pleated dress with train, style collar halter and back in the air signed by Louis Vuitton, which she combined with jewels from Messika Paris. A most romantic look with which he tried to wink at his character, Marilyn Monroe, and for which he received great praise.

They began their relationship in September of last yearGTRES

On this occasion, he was not accompanied by his current partner, something that attracted a lot of attention, as many expected to see them together again in the spotlight. At the moment, it seems that the couple prefers to stay away from the spotlight. However, Ana was not alone. The actress had the company of Brad Pitt, producer of the film with whom he posed for the graphic media, boasting of his good harmony. So much so that even the interpreter earned the applause of her colleague who, apparently, was amazed at the beauty of her protagonist during that evening.

Although it has not been until now when the Hispanic-Cuban and the vice president of Tinder have taken the step of making their romance official, the truth is that the beginning of the couple goes back, at least, to september 2021, when their first pictures together were published. In all this time, they have tried to keep their love story out of the reach of the media, but it has been known that even they live together in an exclusive apartment located in New York City.