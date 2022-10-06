Ana de Armas dazzles with black ‘total look’ in Paris

The actress of Cuban origin has been one of the VIP attendees at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in the French capital where she has captured all eyes combining ‘shorts’ and an ‘overize’ bomber jacket with matching XXL boots.

Paris Fashion Week has come to an end with the louis vuitton show as the high point of the ninth and final day. The appointment, one of the most anticipated by ‘fashionistas’, has brought together a host of well-known faces who have not hesitated to travel to the French capital to take note of Nicolas Ghesquière’s proposals for the spring/summer season. Among them names like Naomi Campbell, Alicia Vikander, Maude Apatow or Anne of Armsthe great protagonist.

The actress of Cuban origin, ambassador of the French house, was one of the most anticipated and once again, as is usual with her, she once again displayed the elegance that characterizes her with a spectacular total look in black and placed his name among the best dressed.

Ana de Armas dazzled, in the literal sense of the word, with a set of ‘shorts’ with slightly baggy shiny fabric and oversized bomber jacket a set that included small leather details. A simple ‘top’ with a round neck, also in black, a bag with a gold link chain and high-top boots with a comfortable heel, put the finishing touch to a proposal signed by Louis Vuitton, how could it be otherwise.

The protagonist of ‘Blonde’ has once again trusted two piece sets for this presentation confirming not only that they are possibly their biggest wild card but that they are a perfect alternative to dresses. A safe bet for those who are bored with the classics.

Despite this, on this occasion the leading role has fallen on the choice of footwear. This type of knee high boots, baptized as musketeers or XXL, has been in the spotlight for several seasons and this 2022 will be no exception. Personality, elegance and versatility, requirements that make these designs a good ally for day to day. As has been shown in Paris by what is possibly the woman of the moment, Ana de Armas.

The interpreter was once again ‘faithful’ to the French house, as happened in Venice, where she shone in various dream proposals (winks including Marilyn Monroe) or on the red carpet of the San Sebastian Festivalan appointment in which he showed that even in the simplest proposals he achieves honors.