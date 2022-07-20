Ana de Armas dazzles with the most elegant silver evening dress

Anne of Arms is having a good summer Who else do you know who is touring the world with the hottest actors and a new Louis Vuitton design every night? I dare say very few. The Cuban actress is promoting They Gray Manthe new film by the Russo brothers (The Avengers) that brings together on the big screen Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling Y Rege-Jean Page.

After becoming a Bond Girl, the Cuban actress, Ana de Armas, returns to the thriller of action as Danny Mirandaan agent who will help the character of Ryan Gosling on the tape To promote the new film, which will hit Netflix on July 22, the actress walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere in a sequined dress with a metallic appliqué skirt; she then packed up and traveled to Berlin in the most elegant navy blue tailored suit we’ve ever seen; now, she has made an appearance in a screening special on Southbank, London, in a dazzling silver evening gown. All designs are signed by Nicolas Ghesquierecreative director of Louis Vuitton.

Ana de Armas in a tailored suit in Los Angeles. Tristar Media/Getty Images Ana de Armas wears a silver dress from Louis Vuitton Resort 2023 in Los Angeles. amy susman

Anne of Arms, who has been a friend of the fashion house since she attended its Autumn-Winter 2022 show last year, has found garments in the French designer’s work that renew her status as a movie star. With the styling of Samantha McMillenhis appearance in the most recent premiere of the long-awaited film The Gray Man, has been a complete success.

How is the silver evening dress that Ana de Armas wears