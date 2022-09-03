Ana de Armas defends herself from criticism for her performance as Marilyn in ‘Blonde’

The talent of Ana de Armas could already be seen in her beginnings in the world of acting. The young Cuban-Spanish actress was already standing out in some of the most outstanding series in Spain, such as The intership. A few years later, the actress left Spain to head to Hollywood, where she has worked in blockbusters such as blade runner 2049 either daggers in the back. Now the actress is establishing herself as an international performer with her new work, titled Blonde, the new biopic of Marilyn Monroe, where the young woman has played the iconic American actress. The trailer for the film has already been released, and Ana has already received numerous criticisms for her interpretation, criticisms that she has now wanted to answer.

On September 28, Netflix premieres the biopic that tells the life of Marilyn Monroe. Although the production has not yet been released, Ana de Armas is already receiving several criticisms for her accent in the trailer that the platform released a few weeks ago. Many users consider that her Cuban accent detracts from the truth of the story of the iconic Marilyn. Now, far from being silent, Ana de Armas has wanted to respond to her detractors.

Xavier Samuel as Cass Chaplin, Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and Evan Williams as Eddy G. Robinson in the Netflix movie ‘Blonde’ Instagram @ana_d_armas

He has recently done it in an interview for the fashion magazine L’Officiel, distributed in France. In this interview, the actress explains the process she went through to play Marilyn Monroe. “My job was not to imitate her,” said the 34-year-old. “She was interested in her feelings, her journey, her insecurities and her voice, in the sense that she really didn’t have one,” she adds in said interview, assuring that she was working hard and documenting herself to get into fully on paper.

Ana de Armas tells how she prepared herself during the nine months prior to filming with a dialect coach and thoroughly studying each of the gestures and signs that identified the artist. “Nine months of dialect training, practice and some sessions to get the accent right. It was great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried,” she revealed from Armas. It should be remembered that the film is an adaptation of the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, from the year 2000, titled with the same name.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller in the Netflix movie ‘Blonde’ Instagram @ana_d_armas

In fact, Brad Pitt, co-producer of the film, wanted to defend Ana from the first criticism after the publication of the film’s trailer. “She is phenomenal in the film. She is a difficult dress to fill,” said Pitt, making it clear that it is not easy to embody an icon like Marilyn. “It was a ten-year process. Until we found Ana we couldn’t cross the finish line,” the actor revealed on the show. Entertainment Tonight from CBS. Pitt revealed that Ana “was key to Blonde’s success.”

De Armas disagrees

‘Blonde’ has received the ‘NC-18’ label, which stands for “film not recommended for viewers under the age of 18”

The truth is Blonde It has not yet seen the light and the controversies surrounding the film do not cease. The rating that Motion Picture Association of the United States has given the film is that of ‘NC-18’, that is, a film not recommended for those under 18 years of age, because there are scenes of sexual content in it. A rating with which Ana de Armas does not agree and has made it known in her interview for the French medium.

“I did not understand why that happened. I can tell you many series or movies that are much more explicit with much more sexual content than Blonde“, assured the Cuban-Spanish actress. “To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end the way she did. It was necessary to explain it. Everyone in the cast knew that we had to go to uncomfortable places, “concludes the actress, in total disagreement with the rating received by the film in which she stars.

