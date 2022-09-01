Ana de Armas disapproves of the classification for adults only of Blonde

The actress Ana de Armas does not agree that her next film Blonde has received a highly restrictive classification. In July 2022, it was confirmed that the Motion Picture Association (MPA) of the United States cataloged the aforementioned biopic of Marilyn Monroe as NC-17. This means that, in the eyes of the organization, its highly sexual content is not allowed for viewers under the age of 18, under any circumstances.

It should be noted that such a classification is above the restricted (R), which minimum grants that adolescent audiences see a certain film in the company of an adult.

Based on the novel Blondefrom Joyce Carol Oates, the upcoming film traces Monroe’s life, from her traumatic childhood to her rise as a mid-20th century Hollywood icon, with an emphasis on love affairs, exploitation, drug addiction and abuse of power suffered by the legendary star behind the scenes.

In short, the very nature of the argument demanded a lofty tone. But from the perspective of Ana de Armas, who plays the protagonist of Blondethere are titles that are much more graphic than this one and with a more permissive classification.

“I did not understand why that happened,” the actress commented in an interview with L’Officiel (via Variety). “I can tell you a series of shows or movies that are much more explicit and with much more sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story it’s important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end that way. It needed to be explained. All [en el elenco] they knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

Earlier in the year, when rumors were already circulating of an NC-17 rating for Blonde, Andrew Dominic (its director and screenwriter) said he understood why the MPA would want to list it for adults only. But similar to De Armas’s position, the New Zealand filmmaker insisted that the turbulent life of her main character required her to be shown openly.

“It is a demanding film. If the audience doesn’t like it, it’s the audience’s damn problem,” she asserted (via). “This is not about running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe. That’s more or less what you want, right? I want to go see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

Blonde will have its world premiere on September 8, within the framework of the Venice International Film Festival. Its arrival in the Netflix Latin America catalog will take place on September 28, 2022.