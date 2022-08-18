Ana de Armas disheveled as Marilyn Monroe in the official trailer for ‘Blonde’

Netflix has released the official trailer for Blonde by Andrew Dominik, a biographical film starring Anne of Arms as the Hollywood icon: Marilyn Monroe. The film, based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, will have its world premiere during the Venice Film Festival. On September 28 it can be enjoyed on the platform.

Blonde reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, from her volatile childhood as norma jeanne to his rise to stardom and his romantic entanglements. Beside Anne of Arms They will be Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

The subversive film is one of the most anticipated titles that will compete at the Venice Film Festival. Cannes Film Festival boss Thierry Fremaux said earlier that he had been trying to get it into the 2022 lineup, but could not reach an agreement with Netflix. The on-demand video platform hasn’t returned to Cannes since 2017 due to the festival’s rule that all competing films must have a theatrical release in France.





Described by Joyce Carol Oates as a feminist film, Blonde intended to strike a chord among contemporary audiences. “The way Kennedy treated Marilyn Monroe was not, and still is not, that different from the way many powerful men, especially in Washington DC, treat all women except their wives,” Joyce Carol Oates said in an interview with Vanity Fair France.

“We worked on this film for hours, every day for almost a year,” Ana de Armas told netflix-queue earlier about the movie. “I read Joyce’s novel, I studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, movies, everything I could get my hands on. Each scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We carefully examined every detail of the photo and discussed what was happening in it. The first question was always: ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of his story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”