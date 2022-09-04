Ana de Armas’ dress, Marilyn Monroe style, ideal for highlighting curves

Undoubtedly, Blonde is one of the most anticipated films this year and where Anne of Arms was transformed to bring to life the most famous iconic blonde of all time, Marilyn Monroe. The best thing is that the dress timeless that he wore to highlight his curvesit’s from a movie.

Anne of Armsa true Marilyn Monroe

In the new pictures of Blonde, it has been seen that Anne of Arms She is identical to Marilyn Monroe and not only in many features of her face, but also in her figure. It is worth noting that at the beginning of March 2019 it was already confirmed that the Cuban actress would be the one who would give life to an emblem of the sexual revolution of the time in this novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

However, the most pending issue to resolve was how she would look like the diva in a story totally set in the fifties and sixties. It was precisely in 1953 that, as a model and actress, Marilyn Monroe established herself as a fashion icon until the end of her days and to the point of emerging as a sexual symbol.

Hence, it is that some of the looks that he now shared Anne of Arms showed us that those looks that are immediately associated with celebrity are back. In particular, what attracted the most attention was the dress timeless that Marilyn used at that time, very typical of the time to highlight the curves.

Get inspired by the dress timeless to highlight the curves

seeing to Anne of Arms impersonating Marilyn Monroe, there is no other image than the imaginary of her interpretation as Lorelei Lee, precisely when she was sheathed in that timeless dress fuchsia pink with long gloves that today could be the protagonist of Valentino’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection.

Related news

The dress timeless that he wore Anne of Arms to highlight the curves– Source: Instagram @ana_d_armas

Other models that reinvent themselves again

In the same way, it is worth remembering that other dress mythical white, with a halter neckline and pleated skirt, which she wore in 1955 during the movie The Seven Year Itch. Both styles were in charge of costume designer William Travilla, who also collaborated in several productions.

The classic dress Marlyn Monroe’s neckline that she wore Anne of Arms – Source: Instagram @ana_d_armas

The memory of these epic fashion moments, appeared thanks to the photographs of Anne of Arms. She now inspires all women to be lovers of those dresstimeless and elegant s that highlight the curves like no other.

At that time, the style of the Los Angeles native was marked and now, by remembering it, she showed us that they continue to influence fashion choices that never go out of style today.

Do you dare to show off yours?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.