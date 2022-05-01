Ana de Armas enchants in casual attire ideal for a day of rest

The actress Anne of Arms shared on social networks a photograph in which he wears a casual attire ideal for a day of rest and that dresses with elegance and style, letting your natural beauty shine on its own.

The Cuban-Spanish woman who is fulfilling this April 30 34 yearsdid you see a trousers of draped brown fabric, a t-shirt sleeveless of the same tone, tennis white and a sweater sky blue fabric She wears her hair loose with a parting in the middle and a very simple makeup with shadows and peach lipstick.

The outfit looks feminine and she wears it with a poise Elegant. It is simple but when combining two contrasting colors, It looks sophisticated, as well as fashionable and on trend with spring, because of that light blue that gives it brightness and freshness to the outfit.

The protagonist of tapes like No time to die, between knives and knives Y Deep water He also poses on a kind of boardwalk next to the water, with his pets and enjoying the sunset. She looks relaxed and calm and writes ‘Day of rest‘ in your post.

Indeed, his outfit is ideal for a day off, to go for a walk or spend it at home, but without losing style. Her admirers also write to her on social media that it looks beautiful and that the place where it is located also seems to be a peaceful and beautiful place.

For her part, Ana de Armas has just been confirmed as the protagonist of ballerina, the spin-off of the film saga of John Wick, and that it will start shooting in the summer; a project that is expected as an expectation by now placing a woman as the heroine.

The actress has also kept herself very busy at work, since she has just filmed Blonde, a film about the life of Marilyn Monroe; and on her social networks she recently introduced her character, agent Dani Miranda, who will appear in the long-awaited film by Netflix, The Gray Manwhere they participate Chris Evans Y Ryan Gosling.

In the picture, she is wearing a haircut italian Bob, what is a blunt bob cut with fringe, very elegant and versatile, ideal for this season of spring Summer, but also synonymous with glamor and that the stylists hope will become the fashionable cut of the moment.