Entertainment

Ana de Armas enchants in casual attire ideal for a day of rest

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 2 minutes read

The actress Anne of Arms shared on social networks a photograph in which he wears a casual attire ideal for a day of rest and that dresses with elegance and style, letting your natural beauty shine on its own.

The Cuban-Spanish woman who is fulfilling this April 30 34 yearsdid you see a trousers of draped brown fabric, a t-shirt sleeveless of the same tone, tennis white and a sweater sky blue fabric She wears her hair loose with a parting in the middle and a very simple makeup with shadows and peach lipstick.

You can read: Dua Lipa radiates beauty in an elegant black outfit with an avant-garde style

The outfit looks feminine and she wears it with a poise Elegant. It is simple but when combining two contrasting colors, It looks sophisticated, as well as fashionable and on trend with spring, because of that light blue that gives it brightness and freshness to the outfit.

The protagonist of tapes like No time to die, between knives and knives Y Deep water He also poses on a kind of boardwalk next to the water, with his pets and enjoying the sunset. She looks relaxed and calm and writes ‘Day of rest‘ in your post.

Indeed, his outfit is ideal for a day off, to go for a walk or spend it at home, but without losing style. Her admirers also write to her on social media that it looks beautiful and that the place where it is located also seems to be a peaceful and beautiful place.

For her part, Ana de Armas has just been confirmed as the protagonist of ballerina, the spin-off of the film saga of John Wick, and that it will start shooting in the summer; a project that is expected as an expectation by now placing a woman as the heroine.

The actress has also kept herself very busy at work, since she has just filmed Blonde, a film about the life of Marilyn Monroe; and on her social networks she recently introduced her character, agent Dani Miranda, who will appear in the long-awaited film by Netflix, The Gray Manwhere they participate Chris Evans Y Ryan Gosling.

In the picture, she is wearing a haircut italian Bob, what is a blunt bob cut with fringe, very elegant and versatile, ideal for this season of spring Summer, but also synonymous with glamor and that the stylists hope will become the fashionable cut of the moment.

Follow us on

I completely believe in the power of the written word; That’s why I studied communication and screenwriting. I have a Master in Communication, Journalism and Humanities with a specialty in Audiovisual Narrative from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. I am a lover of cinema, series, music, popular culture, literature, fashion and everything that has to do with entertainment, curiosities and learning new things. I always have a piece of candy in my bag, there is always a book on my desk, and I cannot live without paper and a pen at hand to jot down new ideas.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

These are the official voices of the radio in Spanish of Angel City FC, the new women’s team of the NWSL

33 seconds ago

the Blaugrana celebrate a sweet memory linked to Lionel Messi

3 mins ago

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: from their love story to their legal battle

11 mins ago

Zoë Kravitz, inherited her father’s elegance and good taste in cars

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button