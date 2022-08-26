Ana de Armas, exclusively on our September cover

The return to school is full of premieres, both Spanish and international, of the most varied. But, if there is a name that stands out among all the interpreters that will be discussed in the coming weeks, that is Anne of Arms. The actress has dared to get into the skin of a emaciated and torn Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’, the adaptation of the novel by Joyce Carol Oates that will arrive on Netflix after passing through the Venice Festival. One of her bravest and most risky characters with whom she has put, never better said, all the meat on the grill. We caught up with her, exclusively, before beginning her grueling promotional tour.

More Spanish cinema in our September issue. Paco León arrives at the San Sebastian Festival with ‘rainbow’, his particular version of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ with a cast led by Dora Postivo, Carmen Maura and Carmen Machi. He himself tells us how the process has been to adapt to the big screen a classic of literature that still has many and varied visions.

Alberto Rodríguez arrives to inaugurate Donosti with ‘Modelo 77′, a prison thriller with Miguel Herrán, Javier Gutiérrez and Fernando Tejero that aims to become one of the most powerful Spanish films of the year. And Jaime Lorente and Álvaro Cervantes star in ’42 seconds’, a film based on real events about the feat of the Spanish water polo team in the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics.

Across the pond, Olivia Wilde hits theaters with ‘Don’t worry, dear’, her second film as a director starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. We talked with her about her experience behind the scenes. In addition, Julia Roberts and George Clooney return to the romantic comedy hand in hand with ‘Journey to Paradise’, the story of a divorced couple united by their daughter.

George Miller directs Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in ‘Three thousand years waiting for you’, an intimate fable and also one of the most anticipated films of the year that the director and his leading actor reveal to us in the pages of our September issue.

Viggo Mortensen returns to David Cronenberg’s orders in the unclassifiable ‘Crimes of the Future’, in which he composes one of his most complex and enigmatic characters.

And there is also room for television. JJ Bayona tells us how he has been at the helm of the ambitious ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, Prime Video’s most powerful premiere of the year. And Diego Luna sits down with us to talk about his return to Star Wars in the long-awaited ‘Andor’.

