Ana de Armas fans are suing Universal for cutting her out of the movie Yesterday

Denounce a film production company because there is no favorite actress in a film? Well, this also happens. In the past few hours the news has been leaked according to which two fans of Ana De Armas allegedly sued Universal after being “tricked” into renting the 2019 film Yesterday as Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend appeared in the trailer for the film.

Conor Woulfe and Peter Michael Rosza, these are the names of those who are filing a class action lawsuit for consumer protection (on suspicion of deceptive and misleading advertising) after seeing in the trailer for Yesterday Ana, the one and only reason they both decided to spend $ 3.99 each to watch the film where, in reality, the 33-year-old does not appear even for a moment since all her scenes have been eliminated during the editing phase.

According to reports the fans of the actress of Blade runner, Deep water (with ex Ben Affleck) And Knock knock with Keanu Reeves they would be trying to get 5 million dollars for themselves and for all the other consumers who, just like them, would have been deeply disappointed in having spent money on a film in which Armas appears but which then, in reality, is without she. «Because consumers were promised a film with Ana De Armas from the trailer for Yesterday but that was not the case, these consumers were not provided with any rental or purchase value “, we read within the cause with which the finger is now being pointed at Universal, accused of the “Misleading marketing”.

Yesterday tells the story of Jack Malik (played by Himesh Patel), a singer-songwriter who, due to a supernatural event, is the only person on earth to remember the existence of the Beatles, which leads him to claim as his own songs of the English quartet. Within the film Ana De Armas should have appeared in the role of Roxane, Malik’s love interest, who should have serenaded her to the tune of George Harrison’s “Something”. Too bad that all of his scenes have been cut, but ending up (incredible but true) in the trailer of the film which, today, is giving Universal a lot of problems.

In 2011 a similar event happened with the film Drive, denounced because the trailer suggested that the film with Ryan Gosling was “action and at high speed “when instead it was a dramatic story that told the inner torments and violence in which the protagonist of the film lived. it wasn’t misleading, that the same can be said of the clip of Yesterday?

