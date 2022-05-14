Ana de Armas flawless at the Louis Vuitton fashion show with the winning color mix: blue + black

Like every year, the luxury firm Louis Vuitton presents its cruise collection. For the year 2023, the Maison has chosen the ‘Salk Institute’ in California. Is about a monumental set of buildings created by Louis Kahn in 1965. The brand is clear that the place chosen to carry out the parade is key to understanding the collection. The Louis Vuitton Cruise shows have always taken place in outstanding structures and architectural settings thanks to its creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, who pays meticulous attention when choosing a setting, to such an extent that he has been fusing architecture with art for several seasons. In the past, the Maison has shown at the residence of Bob and Dolores Hope in Palm Springs, the MAC in Brazil, the Miho Museum in Japan or the TWA in New York.

The collection has been presented in this treasure of modern architecture with impressive views over the Pacific Ocean.but not even the staging of this parade can steal the spotlight from the guests on the catwalk, especially thehe friends of the brand, who tend to monopolize all eyes, also forming part of the show in some way, thanks to its incredible outfits designed for the occasion. This presentation of the new Louis Vuitton cruise collection was attended by numerous familiar faces such as Phoebe Dynevor, Léa Seydoux, Emma Roberts, Renate Reinsve, Eve Jobs, Miranda Kerr, Chloë Grace Moretz, Samara Weaving or Anne of Arms. Spanish Cuban actresswhom we are looking forward to seeing in one of her latest works, ‘Blonde’, the biopic of Marilyn Monroe directed by Andrew Dominik with her as the protagonist and which will soon be released on Netflix, has dazzled with a blue and black key styling.

Ana de Armas impeccable with ‘look’ of Louis Vuitton

The interpreter has attended the parade with a impeccable ‘look’ where navy blue and black are protagonists together with accessories and details in gold. has worn a open turtle neck jumper and made of navy blue cashmere fiber with gold details. This has been combined with a padded and pleated mini skirt made of soft corduroy in black. It is, in particular, the ‘look’ 20 from Nicolas Ghesquière’s FW22 collection. Close the style with a high boots of the luxury firm, specifically the ‘Donna’ model in black next to a ‘Twist’ bag with details in shiny gold metal. As for the ‘makeup’ and the hair, everything is the work of Jenny Cho. The artist has chosen to collect her hair in an informal bun with simple makeup in which only the intense red color of her lips stands out.

