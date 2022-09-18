Entertainment

Ana de Armas: “For Norma, Marilyn was armor and, at the same time, a prison” | Marilyn-Monroe | Cinema and series

Ana de Armas would go to the Oscar for Blonde, the film that received a 14-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The Cuban-born actress connects for a few minutes via Zoom, she smiles when she hears that possibility and remembers the first time she read the script by filmmaker Andrew Dominik, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. “It was very moving and I couldn’t process everything I was reading, it was like a shock and at the same time… this is an opportunity that I never thought would come my way, the impossible became possible and I was very excited, very nervous, afraid… and very proud”, she replies.

