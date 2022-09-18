Ana de Armas: “For Norma, Marilyn was armor and, at the same time, a prison” | Marilyn-Monroe | Cinema and series

Ana de Armas would go to the Oscar for Blonde, the film that received a 14-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The Cuban-born actress connects for a few minutes via Zoom, she smiles when she hears that possibility and remembers the first time she read the script by filmmaker Andrew Dominik, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. “It was very moving and I couldn’t process everything I was reading, it was like a shock and at the same time… this is an opportunity that I never thought would come my way, the impossible became possible and I was very excited, very nervous, afraid… and very proud”, she replies.

—You have done the job of differentiating and at the same time uniting Marilyn and Norma. We see the character and her looking for a career away from Hollywood. Was she a prisoner of the industry? Do you see it like this?

-Totally. Norma did not understand the vision of people about her, she felt like a prisoner, like a slave of this character that was created. I think in the beginning she contributed to that, in the creation of Marilyn, but very soon she was out of control of her. And the studio, the industry and the Hollywood machine took control of that and she was totally caught up in that situation and in demand. All her life what she wanted was to be taken seriously, characters that she wanted to play and she wasn’t even considered for that, because they didn’t think she was a good actress. Marilyn was a bit of her armor and, at the same time, a prison. And what she did was make Norma totally invisible and she couldn’t be herself anymore, people weren’t interested in that. For me that was the challenge, the interesting part, even though it was a very specific job when I was playing Marilyn, her gestures, her legacy, her as an actress, all the recreations we did; It was also a very free job when I was doing Norma because I had so many emotions to create, which was very beautiful, it was very immersive, very satisfying.

Scene. With Adrian Brody (Arthur Miller). It premieres on the 28th on Netflix. Photo: diffusion

—The rape scene in the movie studio shows the normalization of abuse. Do you think that now, as it is times of #MeToo, it is possible to make this type of movies?

-I think so and, as Andrew has said on other occasions, this movie seemed like a good idea to everyone, but nobody wanted to give money for it (smiles). And it wasn’t until #MeToo happened that then the wrong thing or the wrong thing was not to listen to these stories. It is impossible to ignore a story like this, of a woman who was mistreated and abused in this way. So, if it hadn’t been for the climate we’re in right now, women talking about abuse and putting limits and putting an end to this type of behavior, I think that scenes like this now definitely have another impact and people react differently. another way.

Marilyn is underrated. She talks about Dostoevsky and people smile as if they don’t believe her, but she was already a movie star. Have you felt any kind of prejudice or would you say that you have been underestimated in Hollywood?

– (Laughs) Ahh! Yes, yes, totally, of course. It’s something I’ve experienced myself – not just in Hollywood. I have experienced this kind of prejudice and being underestimated on many occasions, but how nice it is to prove them wrong. It’s a bit like the incentive, the inspiration and you find there the strength to be better, to bet and take risks, to do things of this type.