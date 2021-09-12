Ana de Armas forgets Ben Affleck with an old acquaintance

Ana de Armas, the most famous Cuban in Hollywood, has found a new partner. The perfect man to forget Ben Affleck. Who knows her more than well. Ana de Armas, left the star of Argon with which she had made us dream during the first lockdown, she threw herself into work. Perhaps, to forget more quickly, a bit like we all do. And she was “lucky”: on the set he found Ryan Gosling. His first Hollywood partner…

Ana de Armas: work as an antidote to love sickness

Ana threw herself into the job. Of Blonde, we told here: a super challenge, since her role is that of Marilyn Monroe. And not only that… If to see her in the role of Bond Girl in No Time to Die we will have to wait for autumn (fingers crossed), meanwhile, here she is on the set of the new film The Gray Man. With her, an old acquaintance of hers: Ryan Gosling. The actor of La La Land was his first Hollywood colleague. Ana had just arrived from Spain. She left her first husband and threw herself into her new life. The turning point film? Blade Runner 2049. With her acting as a hologram of the signs of Ryan, the new android hunter …

Ana, Ryan Gosling’s dream woman

Check them out below. Her character had something poignant about it. It was his (his) dream. The embodiment of all his desires. His woman. His partner. The only one who was waiting for him at home. And welcome him by approaching his face and whispering in his ear … Except that he didn’t exist. A hologram, in fact … But beautiful …

Ana’s men, from Keanu Reeves to Ben Affleck

In truth, Ana had already shot two films with Keanu Reeves. But how to compare them to a sequel to an epochal film like Blade Runner, with her between Harrison Ford and, in fact, Ryan Gosling? It was she herself, in an interview, to say that she felt “blessed”. For the film and for the kindness and support with which Ryan had welcomed and accompanied her during the shooting … Then, on the set of Deep Water, he had met Ben Affleck. Love at the first take … It ended after less than a year, when the shooting of the film had just started again …

The photos on the set of The Gray Man

On the set of The Gray Man they photographed her with her face under the ordinance visor. He, Ryan, wears the mask instead. It’s the story of a CIA agent who turns into a killer. The reason is that he wants to save his daughters who do not even know him … The director is the highly rated Anthony and Joe Russo. The brothers who directed the last two films in the saga of Avengers.

But the whole cast of The Gray Man it’s hyper stellar. With Ana and Ryan Gosling there are also Chris Evans, Billy Bob Thornton and also Regé-Jean Page. Yes, the Duke of Hastings of Bridgerton ...

