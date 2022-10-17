Ana de Armas, from El Internado to become Marilyn Monroe

During his time at the San Sebastian Film Festival he has left a mark of success and humility, because Ana de Armas is becoming a world star, but without losing her simplicity and keeping your feet on the ground.

He went to present ‘Blonde’, the long-awaited film about the life of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, based on the biography written by Joyce Carol Oates, and which, due to its nude scenes, is rated for ages 17+ in the United States.

“People have a harder time watching these types of scenes than I do filming them, because I knew perfectly well what I was doing and I felt totally protected. I was in control, I spoke many times with the director about those sequences… I recognize that they are very hard, but I did not feel pressured to do them. I understood that they were necessary for the film, that they were part of the story,” said Ana.

The interpreter rehearsing the choreography of ‘Gentlemen prefer blondes’.

“In the film we humanize the myth”

COMING SOON: At first there was criticism that a Latina actress would play a global icon like Marilyn. How did you react to the situation?

ANA OF ARMS: No one was going to take my mind off fulfilling my dream of playing Marilyn. He had been dreaming about it for years. I have already said that Marilyn belongs to everyone and Americans have to share her… Whether they like it or not.

Q.: Does succeeding in Hollywood close the doors for you to work in Spain at the moment?

AA: Of course not, I would like to return if they offer me an important role that interests me.

“In the film we humanize the myth”

Like Marilyn, in a scene from the movie.

The actress assured that she was convinced that “Marilyn will feel happy and proud with the results of ‘Blonde'”as proud as herself. Her interpretation is so commendable that her name is already beginning to sound like a candidate for the Oscar winner for best actress in 2023. But she does not flinch when the question is raised: “We’ll see…”.

Days before starting the shooting of ‘Blonde’, Ana wrote a letter to Marilyn and left it on her grave, in the Los Angeles cemetery where his remains rest. “The truth is that all the members of the team wrote messages to him -he says-, it was a way of asking him for permission to make the film. In the film we humanize the myth, we talk about the real woman, with her virtues and defects, her abuses and situations. When you understand his darkest part, you love the character more“.

Ana de Armas in the role of Marilyn.

After her one-year romance with actor Ben Affleck, the Hispanic-Cuban actress has found love again in the vice president of the Tinder platform, billionaire Paul Boukadakiswhom he met through a mutual friend.