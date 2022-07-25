Entertainment

Ana de Armas gives her opinion on the gender change of 007 and claims more substantial female roles in the saga

After his great —and definitive— break into Hollywood with his fantastic work in the equally brilliant ‘Daggers in the Back’, Ana de Armas is running as the action heroine of the moment. Without going any further, he has once again reaffirmed his talent by distributing tow and shooting in the hilarious ‘The invisible agent’ by the Russo brothers after sweeping as “Bond girl” in ‘No time to die’ and after his participation was rumored in ‘Ballerina’, the spin-off of ‘John Wick’.

The action heroine we deserve

It is precisely the saga of 007 that has occupied part of the conversation that the Cuban actress has had with The Sun. A talk in which de Armas has expressed his opinion on the change of gender of James Bond that so much has been shuffled since Daniel Craig abandoned the role and began to look for a replacement for the double zero agent.

“There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any kind of need to steal someone else’s character; you know, replace him. This is a novel, and it takes you into the world of James Bond and into the fantasy of the universe in the one found.”

"I've been a woman in heels in a James Bond movie. It's important to represent women in action movies like this". Ana de Armas ('The invisible agent')

So what place do female characters have in the Bond saga? The interpreter, who already made her position clear during the press conference for ‘The invisible agent’ —dart 007 included—, has underlined what she believes to be the way forward for MGM and now Amazon Studios.

“What I would like is for the female roles in the Bond movies, even though Bond is still a man, to be created differently. To give them more substantial roles and more recognition. I think that’s more interesting than giving them back to things.”

The words of Ana de Armas have all the logic in the world. Turning James into Jane Bond would only be a patch on an industry where there’s room for—and need for—strong new female characters leading their own action sagas. For now, I wouldn’t be disgusted by a spin-off of his character in ‘The Invisible Agent’ – something we shouldn’t rule out, since the Russos have stated their intention to turn it into a franchise.

