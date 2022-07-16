Ana De Armas had a huge influence on The Gray Man!

Ana de Armas worked closely with the Russo brothers to enhance her character’s arc in The Gray Man.

Anne of Arms plays the agent of the INC Danny Miranda in the new movie Netflix, The Gray Manone of the most expensive projects on the platform run by the Russian brothers.

And although the character could be one of the most important in his career, De Armas admitted that when he read the script he thought that “I still needed work”, so it helped the Russos reframe their character arc. “But the meeting was very good. Those two are so much fun.”

One of the most notorious changes between the original script and Ana de Armas’s proposal is the redefinition of her character’s relationship with that of Count Gentry (Ryan Gossling). Previously, the actress had shared screen credits with her co-star, in the film blade runner 2049 (say Denis Villeneuve) and has maintained a very good relationship with him ever since.

Now in The Gray Manalthough it is hinted that they could become love interests in the future, it is not something hasty, to which Ana De Armas comments:

“I was very happy that this relationship was not rushed. No one knows what will happen in the future, but I’m happy that the focus of this story was on the mission.” Anne of Arms

She also expressed her interest in playing more female characters who have their own goal beyond being part of a man’s story, a trend she seeks to join by taking “more dramatic projects instead of action tapes.”

Franchise at the door?

Previously, Joe Russo shared that making the most expensive movie on the platform “almost killed them” due to the demanding action sequences, but he hopes that the result will please the fans. The response, and the impact that views may have within the platform that is currently in the red, would influence the studio’s decision to implement a second film.

The studies around the Netflix crisis determine for the most part that it is not the time for the distributor to invest in millionaire projects whose profitability is uncertain, so The Gray Man is a long shot, becoming the tape that could determine the future of Netflix productions.

However, on their side they have the loyalty that the producer It already has towards the Russo brothers, who, if they do not receive the green light for a franchise of the tape, could start working on new projects.

On whether he would return to a sequel to The Gray Man, Ana De Armas said that although she likes to participate in action films, her focus for now is much more towards the drama category. An example of this is her next participation as Marilyn Monroe on the tape Blonde of Andrew Dominic.

“The truth is that I never thought I was going to be an action actress. It wasn’t my thing. You have to be careful, because it’s not what I want to put my attention on. This is not where I am most comfortable, to be honest, because I feel ridiculous. And it takes a lot of work.” Anne of Arms

And although De Armas had already been involved in other action projects with great fights and choreography, The Gray Man It is his first leading role in a film of the genre, having previously participated with a minor role in 007: No Time To Die.

