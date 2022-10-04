Ana de Armas has the tall heeled boots we want this fall (and they’re from Louis Vuitton)

Anne of Arms He is right now one of the highest points of his career. The interpretation of him Blondein which he gets into the skin of Marilyn Monroe, It has earned him the applause of critics and if his presence at any event was already one of the most sought after, today it is even more so. That is why the actress has been the leading star of the guests at the parade of Louis Vuitton which has been held today, in a spectacular setting located in the inner courtyard of the Louvre, and which combines elements of ethnic style with others that seem to come from the future. Ana de Armas has, however, opted for a look versatile and suitable for all audiencesso much so that it could well become the uniform this fall for many.

Vianney Le Caer/gtres online

The actress has worn shorts in black, matching a t-shirt and a jacket that combines a shiny fabric with leather and has a vintage-inspired silhouette. The final auction was put by some high heeled leather boots that are destined to become the object of desire of the season due to their multiple possibilities. A chain bag, embossed with the Louis Vuitton logo and two thick link chains around the neck, completed her look. look.