Ana de Armas has the trench coat airport look you’ll want to rock on your first fall trip

After everything she experienced in Venice, Ana de Armas is experiencing one of the most beautiful times of her life. Her premiere of ‘Blonde’ at the Venice Film Festival has had a spectacular reception, on the red carpet she was seen moved by so much support from the public and her colleagues.

After what happenedAna returns home but we can’t let go of the incredible look she wore at the airport. We have few days of summer left and the nights are starting to get cooler.

Until then, we all have it clear, although we are pulling the garments even more summery. But soon we will have to resort to raincoats and slightly more dressed garments that insulate us from the cold.

For this halftime season, Ana has the airport look that, outside of it, also works. Inside the trench coat, she bets on a turtleneck shirt tucked inside short white pants, combines everything with black collegiate moccasin-style shoes and covers the whole outfit with a long, open beige trench coat.

A look that can serve you for halftime

It is the garment for which we bet the most when it comes to halftime, when those rainy but not too cold days come. So that is why we are recommending you this style of wonderful clothes that can make you a workaround.

The touch that we liked a lot is the white socks with those shoes. They may look weird at first, but they are not, at all, in fact they work very well. It has been one of the first mid-season looks that we liked the most, so take note because you may love it too.

