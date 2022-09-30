Ana de Armas heading to the Oscar! Even Chris Evans praises her performance in ‘Blonde’

Mexico.- The premiere of “Blonde” in Netflix this September 28, brought thousands of compliments to Anne of Armsthe actress who plays Marilyn Monroe in this biopic that portrays the most human side of Norma Jeane Mortensonhis real name.

Official poster of the movie “Blonde” with Ana de Armas. Photo: Special

After its exhibition for the first time in the Venice International Film Festival A few weeks ago, “Blonde” was generating greater expectation, because in recent years biographical films have become fashionable, and giving life to a star like Marilyn Monroe, required an actress who, in addition to an excellent performance, was sufficiently sexy like her

The one chosen by Andrew Dominicthe director of “Blonde”, was Ana de Armas, who became known mainly for the Spanish series “The intership”which aired from 2007 to 2010.

Later he did castings in projects for USA with the aim of making the leap to Hollywoodwhile filming the horror films of Antonio Trashorras, “The alley” (2011) and “Anabel” (2015); in addition to the Spanish drama, “For a handful of kisses” (2014).

In 2015 he decided to move to The Angelswhere he devoted himself to learning English in preparation for his future film projects.

Related news

Ana de Armas in a scene from “Blonde”. Photo: Special

His first opportunity in Hollywood came with the film “Knock Knock” (2015) together with Keanu Reeves. That’s where the tapes came from “wardogs” (2016), “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), “Yesterday” (2019), “knives out” (2019), “No time to die” (2021), “deepwater” (2022) and now “Blonde” (2022).

Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves had good chemistry in the film “Knock Knock”. Photo: Special

They applaud Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’

Anne of Arms She has received thousands of compliments on social media for her performance in “Blonde.” Users who have already seen the film, became new fans of the actress thanks to her great histrionic effort that many assure of her, is worthy of a Oscar award.

mainly in Twitterthe following tweets circulate about Ana in the role of Marilyn Monroe:

@vickybelivet: Despite its almost 3 hours, #Blonde exudes a bravery and a visual technique that leaves you shocked. Netflix has brought out a jewel held by the hands of a stratospheric Ana de Armas. It is noted that the Cuban actress has given everything. I expect justice in the awards.

@djpicafresA: I just watched 40 minutes of Blonde and MY GOD, it’s too much, Ana de Armas overwhelms me with how well she acts, the film is visually beautiful, but very tedious and morbid, I still don’t know what to think about it, I’ll try finish it.

@itshotcake: They can now give all the awards to Ana de Armas.

@ximefloresss: The Oscars are useless but I hope Ana de Armas wins them all

@stargxrden: Yes, well, there were some parts that were unnecessary for me but everything else 10/10 and the performance of Ana de Armas, not to mention, uff.

Ana de Armas has made an impact with her interpretation of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”. Photo: Special

@madredegatitos: Ana De Armas is too much of an actress for movies.

@Charblue1974: The movie is very well done and Ana de Armas is brutal but it’s not a movie for everyone.

@Saicere20: 3 hours of film seems to be a bit long, but Ana de Armas is wonderful.

@PedroArango: Blonde is an ode to cinema. Camera, direction, staging, post-production… and a performance by Ana de Armas that seems historic to me.

@Dinorah_Pizano: Highly recommend ‘Blonde’ on Netflix. A brutal version of Marilyn and an interpretation of Ana de Armas that leaves you spinning.

Chris Evans predicts Oscar for Ana de Armas

even the actor Chris Evanspartner of Ana de Armas in the mystery tape “Between knives and secrets”reacted to the performance of the interpreter.

Ana de Armas in a scene from the movie “Between knives and secrets”. Photo: Special

The actor who played “Captain America”gave an interview to the variety magazine about what it was like to see her friend in “Blonde”.

“I remember looking at her screen test and saying, ‘Okay…that’s Marilyn…where’s your shot? That’s you? You’re going to win an Oscar for this!” Chris Evans said excitedly.

Evans and Armas also acted together in the action film “The Gray Man” which premiered on Netflix this year, and in which he also participates Ryan Gosling.