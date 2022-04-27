Ana de Armas: her beginnings, curiosities and the rise of the Cuban-Spanish actress

Ana Celia de Armas Caso, better known as Anne of Arms, one of the actresses who grew the most in recent years. But far from the honeys of success that accompany her today, her journey was far from simple.

Born in Cuba in 1988, she suffered from the economic crisis in her country when she was very young, especially the one generated by the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. For this reason, she grew up without the Internet and with little connection to the rest of the world. The little that she could see from the television of a friend of hers was enough for her to learn the dialogues or songs of the Spice Girlsespecially Emma Bunton.

Passionate from the beginning with acting, He enrolled at the age of 14 in the National Theater School, where she trained as an actress from a very young age and which earned her first roles in her native Cuba. Her debut was with the Cantabrian director Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, who hired her for her professional debut in A rose from France. This allowed him to begin to discover a world outside his homeland and the potential of his talent. Despite the adversities, Ana declares that those were the best years of her life, and that he is very fond of that stage.

A young Ana de Armas

At the age of 18 he decides to move to Madrid, taking advantage of the citizenship she obtained from her grandfather, born in the Iberian country, and also emboldened by her experience with the Spanish director. With very little savings in her pocket, Ana had to sleep in the armchair of some of her friends for the first few months, while she looked for some paper. He himself came for the series The intership, work that earned him the first jump of his career and recognition in Spain. After three years on the series and a few other roles in movies and short films, the young actress began to tire and thought of new horizons.

The cast of The Boarding School

He believed that his accent was one of the culprits for not being able to get roles other than those he had achieved so far, so he moved to New York to practice English. After a few years in the big US city, it seemed that his search was fruitless. She returned to Spain and returned to participate in national films such as Faraday either For a handful of kisses. His performance in Knock, Knockthat suspense film in which he shares the screen with Keanu Reeves, was the first step towards Hollywood.

Convinced by her agent, she moved to Los Angeles, the birthplace of the film industry. There, in just 3 years, she would participate in two transcendental films in her career. The first, blade runner 2049, this spin-off of one of the great classics in the history of cinema. Then the final Knives Out, where she played the role of Martha in this great thriller earned her a Golden Globe nomination and a presence on the front pages of Hollywood.

Of course he didn’t stay there, after playing Bond girl with a much more modern perspective and to participate in deep water with Ben Affleck (and a romance between the two), Ana proved to have very clear goals, like that little girl in Cuba who played Emma Bunton and who surely did not even dream of reaching the place she occupies today.

Ana de Armas, a great rising star.

Earrings at the premiere of Blondethe biopic of Marylin Monroe, and the action thriller, The Gray Manit seems impossible to imagine a near future without Anne of Arms as a Hollywood star actress.

