Ana de Armas, her new haircut is perfect for round faces

Anne of Arms is in one of the best moments of her career, recently she has just released her most recent film ‘The Gray Man’, accompanied by a stellar cast headed by her, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, also, next month brings ‘Blonde’ , in which he plays the icon Marilyn Monroe.

You may also like: How to be the best dressed on vacation?

Here you find more content like this

Meanwhile, the actress is promoting the new Netflix action film, which curiously is the most expensive production made by this platform. streaming. On the red carpet of the premiere in Los Angeles, she wore a new cut that promises to be one of the favorites of many.

Its about clavicle XLalthough it began to be widely mentioned in 2021, at the moment it is becoming a strong trend as an alternative for those who are not willing to commit to the bob, another very fashionable cut.

The clavicut XL has the power to style and flatter many faces, as well as having the perfect versatility for different hairstyles. It is a little longer than the normal clavicut, the version worn by Ana de Armas slightly past the clavicle.

These midi hairstyles have a popularity that competes with the bob cut because it is much shorter, in fact, they are highly requested by professionals because more people feel that they can wear them calmly.

The new cut of the Cuban has several layers, it has a frontal knurling that gives it movement, especially if it is worn with light waves, as shared by her favorite stylist, Jenny Cho, who highly recommends it, especially for those with round faces.

Benefits of the new cut of Ana de Armas:

This is the perfect length for short women, according to stylist David Llorente, the length of the hair is inversely proportional to the overall length that you appear, that is: “XL hair does nothing but create a disproportionate image that instead of favoring shortens the figure a lot”, then the intermediate length of the clavicut is ideal for shorter women.

Also: Bleached eyebrows, a trend among celebrities and models

The Ana de Armas cut, as already mentioned, works very well for round faces because it gives an oval optical effect. “The French long bob is a cut with very elegant lines at shoulder/collarbone height with a slight fall towards the face. It is perfect for round and/or square faces because it visually creates a flattering perfect oval”, says Fran Galán, stylist at The Beauty Concept Hair.

Another attribute of this option is that it can be worn with straight, curly, wavy hair, as you prefer. As for de Armas, she prefers it with loose waves, although stylist María Baras recommends wearing it with natural curls, whether you have abundant hair or not.