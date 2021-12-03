Ana De Armas ignites the cast of the film with Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson has left the cast of Ghosted, the romantic comedy starring Chris Evans

We change the cards on the table for Ghosted, Apple’s romantic comedy that says goodbye to one movie star to welcome another. The talented and beautiful Scarlett Johansson had in fact to abandon the starring project Chris Evans, in his place is replaced by a young actress who in the last period has made a lot of attention, Ana De Armas. The actress recently appeared in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die.

The romantic film will be directed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will thus return to collaborate with her co-star of Dinner with Crime – Knives Out Chris Evans. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ frequent collaborator on Marvel films, left the cast of the film due to a scheduling conflict. To the production of Ghosted we find David Ellison of Skydance, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Jules Daly. Chris Evans and Ana De Armas will be executive producers. The film’s authors, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers. The duo wrote the project based on their original idea, then sold it to Skydance.

Apple acquired the high-profile project over the summer. Ghosted is described as a romantic action adventure film. This casting change is caused by the shooting of the film, which is incompatible with Johansson’s projects. In fact, Apple and Skydance hope to go into production by the end of February 2022. Ana De Armas is still a worthy replacement and we are sure she will do an excellent job. The actress recently starred with Evans and Ryan Gosling in the film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo The Gray Man for Netflix. Director Dexter Fletcher is famous for bringing the story of two music legends to the big screen: Rocketman about Elton John e Bohemian Rhapsody about Queen.