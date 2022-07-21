Ana de Armas impresses with a skirt uniform and Louis Vuitton boots

Anne of Arms has given a surprising twist to the concept of a uniform wardrobe. And there are two sides of the coin in this style. Although, in the first instance, this can be thought of as a closet curated based on basic and practical parts for day to day, actress has decided to go a step further by taking the trend in the most literal sense.

From school to the street. This is how he is inclined to wear a set that appeals to the catwalks that once again resort to the already known preppy fashion. With a pleated skirt, shirt with tie and ankle boots, Anne of Arms has dazzled in appearances at the premiere of The Gray Manthe new movie in which he shares credits with Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans.

How to wear a pleated skirt and black ankle boots according to Ana de Armas?

Ana de Armas with a preppy look in the promotion of The Gray Man. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The protagonist from the upcoming biopic of Marilyn Monroe, wore one pleated skirtjust above the knees, with a white shirt and matching tie with the Louis Vuitton blazer. As for the footwear, has taken some black ankle boots To add a casual but equally sophisticated touch, she wore her hair styled with light waves and very subtle makeup.

Not for nothing the set of dress shirt mini skirt predicted the preppy uniform in a new return to the nostalgia of the school outfits. This trend takes sartorial lines and takes her to a university language who signed up for the fashion codes after the Second World War, when, for the first time, the new generations began to claim their own style. One very different from his parents when they decided to be inspired by the high school uniforms to counteract the rockabilly tendencies of its predecessors.

Louis Vuitton Resort 2022. Filippo Fior/Gorunway.com Miu Miu, Autumn-Winter 2022. Filippo Fior/Gorunway.com

Thus, in the most genuine way, the preppy style and, although in the first instance it moves away from the brilliance of Y2K, the reality is that it is more related to the 2000s what it seems like. Does Rebel, High School Musical or Gossip Girl sound familiar to you?