Ana de Armas improves any movie and these are the tests

Despite the confusion of Jamie Lee Curtis, it’s been a long time since Anne of Arms needs no introduction in Hollywood. At 34 years old, the Cuban-Spanish actress, who became known in the series The intership (2007) to later cross the pond, settle in Los Angeles and succeed in the Mecca of cinema (not without first shutting herself up in an academy to learn English), she has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

If for producers and filmmakers her name appears on the list of stars to work with, for viewers the performer is synonymous with quality. Since she will debut in the competitive North American market with Eli Roth and Keanu Reeves with Knock Knock (2015), has been adding projects in which, beyond the quality of the production or its secondary role, it has stood out from the rest of the protagonists.

Waiting to see her shine like Marilyn Monroe in Blonde in September, which could mean its definitive consecration, has future projects as interesting as Ghosted, Dexter Fletcher, or ballerina, the spinoff of John Wick. But, with what roles has he dazzled international cinema so far? We review all those productions that De Armas has improved with his talent and even with his mere presence.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017)

Although she had already participated in several Hollywood productions, Ana de Armas’s first major project in English was the sequel to bladerunner captained by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling. Until Harrison Ford passed by there. It is normal that the actress has recognized on numerous occasions that she was nervous on that set, afraid of failing or disappointing those who had trusted her for this ambitious bet. Nothing is further from reality.

Although the comparisons are always odious and inevitably many charged against the continuation of Ridley Scott’s classic (it did not matter how much Villeneuve would have tried to respect the original), receiving the film mixed reviews after its release, both critics and the public. They agreed on something: Ana de Armas exceeded any expectation.

Their joi At a giant size, it didn’t matter if she wore a blue wig or a kimono, she was not only the ideal companion of the protagonist, but also an artificial intelligence that, contrary to what it might seem, worked as the heart of the plot, as the emotional engine of K (Gosling). The best contribution to the universe cyberpunk of Philip K. Dick.

‘Daggers in the back’ (2019)

Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer… And, among so many proper names, that of Ana de Armas. The public took it for granted that the role of the Cuban in the whodunit of Ryan Johnson, that nurse whose origin serves as a recurring gag that points to the most racist America, would be secondary.

It turned out to be, together with Daniel Craig, the absolute protagonist of that mystery with the magnifying glass on the Thrombey family and also surprised with his restrained interpretation of Martha Cabrera, the innocent lamb among scavenging wolves that once again represented light in the dark, like Joi.

Harlan’s murderer, the Benoit Blanc saga or Chris Evans’ sweater did not matter: a star had just been born and the Golden Globe nomination confirmed it. Hollywood was already his house, his rules, his cafe.

‘No time to die’ (2021)

And the action heroine arrived. The dismissal of Daniel Craig as 007 was long in coming due to the pandemic, and it is far from equaling the best of the James Bond saga (even Craig’s best films), but at least he gave us De Armas as Pigeon, an allied agent of the protagonist who, in a few minutes of footage (too few), left us wanting more.

Vivaracha, funny and very cane, we saw the spy handing out firewood with great humor and style through the colorful Havana. Now just that “fuck!” with a Cuban accent justifies the existence of this production, despite the villain without any charisma played by Rami Maleck.

In a recent interview, the actress has affirmed that the Bond saga does not need a Bond woman, but female characters with more weight to accompany the protagonist. Whatever happens with 007, we can’t wait to see more of Paloma.

‘The invisible agent’ (2022)

In the unseen agent, De Armas is confirmed as queen of action in the skin of the agent Danny Miranda, shielded once again by Gosling and Evans. She is the third and sharpest angle of the leading trio, a breath of fresh air with bangs that lower the testosterone that sometimes gets out of hand. the Russian brothers.

He drives better than Vin Diesel in fast&furious, she kicks like an expert karateka, any instrument in her hands is a weapon of mass destruction, and she has better aim (whether shooting bullets or throwing grenades) than any other special agent/hitman/thug in the film.

Although Netflix’s most expensive blockbuster insists on focusing on Gosling and Evans, the Cuban captures all eyes, from the CIA interrogation room in Berlin to the impossible chases through Prague. Gosling stays with this saga, yes, but we can only think about what Ana will be able to do as the absolute protagonist of Ballerina.

